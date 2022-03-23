After joining Odense from Danish league rivals Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub in the summer of 2021, Housheer quickly settled at her new club. In Odense’s first four EHF Champions League games, she netted 30 times. She ended up scoring in all 14 group phase matches – and never fewer than three goals per match.

“I can’t complain, and I am pretty proud of how the season has gone so far. But I am still young, make mistakes, and am searching for more consistency,” Housheer says.

The move from Nykøbing to Odense, and from the EHF European League to the Champions League, has been smooth.

“From the start, I got a lot of minutes playing time and I got the chance to show what I can do,” Housheer says.

“I knew the Danish language, I knew the culture after playing here for three years, so it was a bit easier to move to another club and join a new team. I could focus on getting used to the playing style and didn’t have to worry about too many other things.”

And in case of an issue, Housheer always has a bunch of fellow Dutch internationals as teammates at Odense to fall back on: Lois Abbingh, Kelly Vollebregt, Bo van Wetering, and, since December, Larissa Nusser are also wearing the orange Odense jersey.

“It is always nice to have something like a home feeling around you, some atmosphere. It feels a bit more like home,” says Housheer, who left VOC Amsterdam in her native Netherlands for Nykøbing in 2018.

“The first two years I played in Denmark, I was the only Dutch player at my team. That was special, as well.”