“Feeling at home can be difference between winning and losing”

The 2021/22 season has not gone entirely as planned for SCM Ramnicu Valcea. An underwhelming start in the domestic league meant that coach Goran Kurtes was replaced by Bent Dahl, with the results improving immediately.

Dahl also supervised the double header in the last qualification round of the EHF European League Women against Super Amara Bera Bera, which Valcea dominated for a 63:55 aggregate win.

While the group phase included powerful opponents like Viborg HK, Valcea finished second and progressed to the quarter-finals, where another Danish powerhouse awaits: Herning-Ikast Håndbold, with the first leg scheduled for Sunday 27 March (live on EHFTV at 14:00 CEST).

Herning-Ikast will be favoured, especially as they host the second leg of the doubleheader, yet Valcea will be definitely trying to spring a surprise against the EHF Finals contenders from last season.

For that to happen, the Romanian side will need a big game from line player Asma Elghaoui, one of the longest tenured players in the team. Only centre back Iryna Glibko and left wing Cristina Florica, who is out due to an injury, have been playing for Valcea longer than the Tunisian-born line player.

“These were three amazing years. I did not know what to expect when I joined the team after playing a few years in Hungary, but everybody received me with the arms wide open and the feeling was amazing,” Elghaoui said.

“There have been plenty of good moments, some bad ones too, but I really think I found the right place to develop and to be as good as I can.”