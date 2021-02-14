Dortmund cruise past Odense

The match between BV Borussia 09 Dortmund and Odense Håndbold could not affect their final positions in group B, yet both teams wanted to finish the group stage on a high.

However, the German team looked more determined and focused, and they cruised to a commanding 32:24 victory.

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 32:24 (17:12)

Dortmund finished the group in seventh place with nine points and will face Metz Handball in the Last 16

Odense stayed fourth in the standings and are set to play against Vipers Kristiansand in the next round

the German side took revenge for the defeat in Odense in round 1, 32:27

Lois Abbingh’s goals gave Odense early leads 1:0 and 2:1, but the visitors were never in front afterwards

Dutch players were on fire at both teams, as Abbingh netted eight times for Odense, and Inger Smits scored seven goals for Dortmund

Isabell Roch did a great job between the posts for Dortmund, as she recorded 16 saves for a 42 per cent save rate

Dortmund, a hard nut to crack

The German team struggled for much of their debut season in the continental top flight, yet now they seem to have adjusted to this level.

In their three most recent games, Dortmund claimed five points, and although they finished only seventh in group B, Metz Handball should be wary of their German rivals ahead of their Last 16 meetings in March.