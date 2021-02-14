210214 BVB Odense 051
EHF Champions League

Dortmund cruise past Odense

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev14 February 2021, 17:35

The match between BV Borussia 09 Dortmund and Odense Håndbold could not affect their final positions in group B, yet both teams wanted to finish the group stage on a high.

However, the German team looked more determined and focused, and they cruised to a commanding 32:24 victory.

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 32:24 (17:12)

  • Dortmund finished the group in seventh place with nine points and will face Metz Handball in the Last 16
  • Odense stayed fourth in the standings and are set to play against Vipers Kristiansand in the next round
  • the German side took revenge for the defeat in Odense in round 1, 32:27
  • Lois Abbingh’s goals gave Odense early leads 1:0 and 2:1, but the visitors were never in front afterwards
  • Dutch players were on fire at both teams, as Abbingh netted eight times for Odense, and Inger Smits scored seven goals for Dortmund
  • Isabell Roch did a great job between the posts for Dortmund, as she recorded 16 saves for a 42 per cent save rate

Dortmund, a hard nut to crack

The German team struggled for much of their debut season in the continental top flight, yet now they seem to have adjusted to this level.

In their three most recent games, Dortmund claimed five points, and although they finished only seventh in group B, Metz Handball should be wary of their German rivals ahead of their Last 16 meetings in March.

We played a good match today, both in defence and in offence. We also had the feeling that Odense maybe did not try everything they could because this match was not so important. But it was a very good match for our self-confidence.
André Fuhr
Head Coach, Borussia Dortmund
210214 BVB Odense 011
210214 BVB Odense 016
210214 BVB Odense 023
210214 BVB Odense 033
210214 BVB Odense 037
210214 BVB Odense 054 (1)
210214 BVB Odense 040
210214 BVB Odense 043
210214 BVB Odense 051
NEO03867
Previous Article Court of Handball decides on the Valcea vs Brest match
AE7F3B89 0CE6 4D80 BEB6 27F6FDB45D34
Next Article Herning-Ikast through; Braila keep chances alive

Latest news

More News