In the context of the EHF European Cup Men 2024/25 match, which took place in Turda on 23 November 2024, multiple persons from both delegations entered the playing field during the game.

The Court of Handball found that team members who are seated on the bench are clearly not entitled to enter the playing court and has therefore imposed a fine of €3,500 on both clubs for the unauthorised entry onto the playing court.

An appeal may be filed by both clubs with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.