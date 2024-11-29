Court of Handball issues decision on HC Eurofarm Pelister case

During the game, supporters of HC Eurofarm Pelister clearly expressed improper and racist behaviour towards players of Fredericia Håndbold Klub. The Court of Handball highlighted that it is the EHF’s mission to encourage friendship and mutual understanding among members, to not discriminate on the basis of politics, race or religion, and to reject any illegitimate practices in sports.

The Court underlined its zero-tolerance policy against racist and improper behaviour and therefore imposed a fine of €6,000 on HC Eurofarm Pelister. Part of the fine, i.e. €1,000, is imposed on a suspended basis for a period of two years starting as of the issuance date of the decision.



An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.