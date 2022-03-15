Court of Handball sanctions Horacek

The EHF Court of Handball has reached its decision in a case opened against the player Tamara Horacek for having signed two contracts during the same period with two different clubs, i.e. Siofok KTC KFT (HUN) and Metz Handball (FRA).

The EHF Court of Handball took into consideration the player’s factual situation within the Hungarian club and regarded it as mitigating circumstances minimising the applicable sanction.

Therefore, a fine of €3,750 is imposed on the player. A one-year suspension is also imposed on a suspended basis, for a probation period of two years starting as of the day of the present decision.

The suspension will enter into effect should the player commit a similar violation within the probation period and is independent from the initiation of further disciplinary proceedings.

An appeal may be filed within seven days before the EHF Court of Appeal.