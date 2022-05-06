Court of Handball imposes a fine on the French Handball Federation

The EHF Court of Handball has reached a decision in a transfer case against the French Handball Federation.

The federation has failed to report to the EHF the complete transfer of two players, from two different French clubs. The French Handball Federation illegally issued playing permits to the players, as the players were allowed to play in France while neither international transfer certificates were requested to the respective releasing federations (SUI and LUX) nor international transfers confirmed by the EHF.

The panel took into consideration the recurrence of the violations and decided to impose a fine of €7,500 on the French Handball Federation.

The decision may be appealed to the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.