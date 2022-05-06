Nze Minko: “Energy, heart and courage make the difference”

After the first leg in France last week, both sides are completely level: 21:21-

“To be honest, to be able to draw in such a tense atmosphere, against such a strong team, it looks like a good result. We never panicked, I think our team was really brave,” says Nze Minko, the Györ centre back who netted three times against the club from her native country.

Even though Györ last lost a Champions League game at home in 2015, they are not booking their ticket to Budepest yet. From their last six duels with Brest, Györ won just one – in the 2019/20 main round.

The other five duels ended in a draw, though Brest won on to beat Györ after a penalty shootout in the dramatic semi-final last season.

“Our two teams seem to be really close, with game plans that tend to cancel each other,” Nze Minko says.

“It is also interesting that most of these draws were tight scores, with great goalkeeper performances and a lot of defensive intensity.”