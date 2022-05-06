EHF Finals hosts Benfica play Plock; Magdeburg meet Nexe

Three days after the EHF European League Men 2021/22 quarter-finals confirmed the four teams that are advancing to the EHF Finals 2022, the semi-final pairings have been determined at the draw in Vienna on Friday, carried out by EHF President and CEO Michael Wiederer and Markus Glaser, EHF Chief Sports Officer.

The second edition of the EHF Finals Men takes place in Altice Arena in the Portuguese capital Lisbon for the weekend 28/29 May.

EHF Finals Men 2022

Semi-final 1:

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs SL Benfica (POR)

Semi-final 2:

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs RK Nexe (CRO)

The playing order and times will be announced in due time.

In the semi-final 1 we have a first-ever clash between Orlen Wisla Plock and the Men’s EHF Finals hosts SL Benfica. Plock, having finished fourth at last season’s EHF Finals, will be full of confidence coming off the biggest aggregate win of all quarter-final wins when they beat Swiss side Kadetten Schaffhausen 68:53.

SL Benfica had to work harder for their spot at the EHF Finals but thanks to a strong first leg against RK Gorenje Velenje in Lisbon, they booked their spot in their first European cup semi-final. The EHF Finals Men 2022 will be hoping for huge support in the 12,500-seater Altice Arena. Lisbon is no stranger to handball, having hosted the IHF World Championship final in 2003.