The public announcer motivated the crowd in an unsportsmanlike way.

The Court of Handball highlighted the importance of employing a neutral announcer in all EHF competitions to safeguard the integrity of the competitions.

Hence the Court of Handball imposed a fine of €4,000. Half of the fine was imposed on a suspended basis. A correct announcer needs to be made available by the Handball Federation of Kosovo for the upcoming matches.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.