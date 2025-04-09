EHF Marketing, the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation (EHF), will join forces with the German-based Hallgrimson Entertainment Group GmbH (the HEG) to take entertainment at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 to the next level.

The collaboration aims to redefine the in-arena fan engagement by introducing innovative elements, including remote-controlled LED wristbands as well as a new live-music concept, to create interactive opening shows for each match.

With just about three months remaining until the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 in Cologne’s LANXESS arena (14-15 June), anticipation for the final weekend of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League is constantly growing.

Innovative entertainment concept

In collaboration with the HEG, EHF Marketing is currently developing a new entertainment concept that will be prominently featured at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 — and a slightly abridged version will already be in place at the Maschinensucher EHF Finals on 24/25 May in Hamburg.

Music, as a universal language, serves as the central theme of every opening show. The shows will spotlight powerful, significant, and well-known tracks performed by 'Fresh Music Live', one of Europe’s most-renowned cover bands. The performances will be complemented by dancers and a spectacular light show, seamlessly integrating into the official player-entry sequences.

A standout feature of this year's entertainment is the introduction of 20,000 remote-controlled LED wristbands — utilised not only during the opening shows but throughout the entire weekend — designed to synchronise with individual beats, creating a seamless and immersive experience for all fans.

The wristbands are reusable and recyclable. A sustainability concept for returning and reusing the wristbands will be developed, ensuring that this innovative initiative aligns with environmental considerations.

Lisa Wiederer, Senior Director Events at EHF Marketing, said: “A new partnership for our benchmark events is always an exciting challenge, requiring quick alignment to ensure a seamless on-site collaboration. With the HEG we have found the right and highly experienced partner to elevate the entertainment at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025.

“The illuminated wristbands, specifically adapted for our purposes, will play key role in the fan experience. It is the next step we wanted to take and – once again – a new development that will turn the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 into an unforgettable experience of European club handball.”

Freddy Pauen, Creative Director and Managing Director of the HEG, said: “The cooperation with EHF Marketing is a great opportunity to merge handball’s powerful emotions with the deep, immediate emotional impact of music, thus combining them in four unique opening shows at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4. We want that every show deeply touches all the fans at LANXESS arena. That’s why we will implement a storytelling that’s immediately understandable for everyone — without any explanations, previous knowledge, and cultural barriers.”