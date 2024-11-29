Can Besiktas turn things around at home?

Despite adding well-known names from previous seasons in European club competitions, like Matej Ašanin and Eduardo Gurbindo, Besiktas struggled in their first leg against Pölva Serviti. The Estonian side held their visitors to 24 goals, with goalkeeper Eston Varusk saving 16 shots. In the return leg in Türkiye on Saturday, the efficiency as well as limiting turnovers (11 last week) have to improve for Cedric Sorhaindo’s club to go through to the last 16. However, form is not really on their side at the moment, having won only one out of their last four competitive matches.

Photos © Barbora Talacova (main) and Pölva Serviti (in-text)