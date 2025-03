During two consecutive games, supporters of Sporting CP used pyrotechnical articles.

The Court of Handball highlighted that pyrotechnical articles could lead to serious consequences related to the health of the persons present in the arena and underlined the significant impact on the organisation of the competition and the reputation of handball.

Hence, the Court of Handball imposed a fine of €15,000 on Sporting CP for the improper and dangerous behaviour of its supporters and for not having ensured security and good order in the respective matches. Part of the fine, i.e. €5,000, is imposed on a suspended basis for a period of two years starting as of the issuance date of the decision.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.