Court of Handball issues fine against Neagu

The EHF Court of Handball has reached its decision in a case opened following derogatory remarks by Cristina Neagu in her post-match interview of the EHF Champions League Women quarter-final game CSM Bucuresti vs Team Esbjerg which took place on 7 May 2023.

The behaviour displayed by the player was found to be in breach of the fundamental principles of the principle of fair play.

Therefore, the Court of Handball decided on Thursday that will be required to pay a fine of €4,000, as a result of her use of derogatory language towards EHF referees.

Half of the fine has been imposed on a suspended basis, subject to a one-year probationary period starting from the date of this decision.

An appeal may be filed to the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.