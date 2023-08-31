Landin: back home with high ambitions

In 2021, Aalborg were the surprise package, making it to the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, beating Paris Saint-Germain in the semi to become the first ever Danish men’s team to reach the final, though Barça ended Aalborg’s dreams of a trophy lift. In 2022 and 2023, the six-time Danish champions failed to qualify for the EHF FINAL4.

Last season, their domestic rivals GOG were their stumbling block in the league and the EHF Champions League, losing to the Gudme-based side in the play-offs.

“Last season did not go exactly how we wished and hoped for. But that is handball, everything can happen. This has also motivated us for this season; reaching for a higher spot in the table and giving ourselves the best possible starting point as we want to go back to the EHF FINAL4, being among the four best European clubs,” says Larsen.

The squad is in a state of transition. One year after the homecoming of Mikkel Hansen, who missed the core part of the season after the World Championship in January due to mental health issues, 10 players (including Aron Pálmarsson, Felix Claar and Lukas Sandell) have left and nine new players have arrived, meaning coach Stefan Madsen has to build a new hierarchy and structure in the team.