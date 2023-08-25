Court of Handball reaches decision in Famagusta case

The EHF Court of Handball has reached its decisions in a case opened following incidents which occurred during the second leg of the EHF European Cup Men 2022/23 game RK Gorenje Velenje against Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta.

The match took place on 18 February 2023 in Velenje, Slovenia.

The unsportsmanlike and dangerous behaviour of the guest team’s spectators led to injured persons, infrastructure damages and the interruption of the match in the first half.

Further to incidence, it had already been in in December 2022 that the Cypriot team’s supporters attracted attention because of improper and dangerous behaviour.

The Court of Handball has decided that Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta shall be suspended from the participation in EHF competitions for two seasons following spectators’ incidents caused by spectators organised by the club,

The violence and physical attacks led to injured persons, damage and destroyed infrastructure, as a result of the general improper and dangerous behaviour of the persons involved.

Half of the suspension is awarded on a suspended sentence basis deferred with a probationary period of four years, starting as of the date of the decision.

Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta shall pay a fine of €40,000 and additionally the club shall pay damages in the amount of €5,700 to the Slovenian club RK Gorenje Velenje.

The club may file an appeal to the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.