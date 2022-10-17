Court of Handball sanctions Camoes

The EHF Court of Handball has reached a decision in disciplinary proceedings opened against both clubs and their coaches, following the incidents which occurred after the final whistle of the EHF European League Men 2021/22 Last 16 match SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Sporting CP (POR), which took place in Magdeburg, on 5 April 2022.

The court concluded that the coach of Sporting CP, Carlos Camoes, behaved inappropriately after the match by displaying threatening and aggressive behaviour towards the opposing team, thus deserving further sanctions. A fine of €3,000 (three thousand Euro) is therefore imposed on Carlos Camoes.

The panel has established that there is no evidence of improper, inappropriate or unsportsmanlike conduct from the assistant coach of SC Magdeburg, Yves Grafenhorst, and therefore has decided not to impose any sanctions on the latter.

No sanctions are imposed on both clubs. An appeal may be filed by Carlos Camoes within seven days.