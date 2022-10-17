Race for European Cup title heats up with Round 3 draw

Three quarter-finalists from last season are still in the mix after progressing over the weekend - H71 (FAR), IBV Vestmannaeyjar (ISL) and TICCGO BM Elche (ESP).

Five sides patiently await their entry into European action this season as they were directly seeded for the third round, they are Atletico Guardes (ESP), ZORK Jagodina (SRB), HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR), Izmir BSB SK (TUR) and Hazena Kynzvart (CZE).

The draw will be streamed live on The Home of Handball YouTube channel and the resulting matches will take place on 3/4 and 10/11 December.

Pot 1

WAT Atzgersdorf (AUT)

Hazena Kynzvart (CZE)

Club Balonman Atletico Guardes (ESP)

H71 (FAR)

A.C. PAOK (GRE)

Valur (ISL)

Maccabi Arazim Ramat gan (ISR)

HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC Skopje (MKD)

Eurobud JKS Jaroslaw (POL)

Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR)

ZORK Jagodina (SRB)

LK Zug Handball (SUI)

MKS IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK)

Izmir BSB SK (TUR)

HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR)

Pot 2

roomz JAGS WV (AUT)

ZRK Borac (BIH)

DHC Slavia Praha (CZE)

Club Balonmano Elche (ESP)

Motive.co Gijon (ESP)

Anagennisi Artas (GRE)

IBV Vestmannaeyjar (ISL)

WHC Cair-Skopje (MKD)

H.V. Quintus (NED)

JuRo Unirek VZV (NED)

KPR Gminy Kobierzyce (POL)

ADA de Sao Pedro do Sul (POR)

Alavarium Love Tiles (POR)

Lugi (SWE)

Ankara Yenimahalle BSK (TUR)

Antalya Konyaalti BSK (TUR)