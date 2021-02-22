Court of Handball suspends Buljubasic

The Court of Handball has reached its decision in disciplinary proceedings opened against Josip Buljubasic following the player's direct disqualification in the EHF European League Men group phase match, Besiktas Aygaz vs RK Nexe, on 16 February 2021.

Josip Buljubasic, while standing in a defensive position, tried to stop his opponent, who was running towards the goal, and hit him in the face with his elbow. The Besiktas player was thus directly disqualified.

The Court of Handball finds that the player’s behaviour meets the characteristics of an unsportsmanlike conduct deserving further sanctions. Therefore, the CoH has decided to impose a one-match suspension.

The player is therefore not entitled to participate in the next EHF European League Men group phase match to be played on 22 February 2021 against Montpellier Handball (FRA).

An appeal may be filed within seven (7) days but shall not have any suspensive effect.