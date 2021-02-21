Spanish derby secured in semi-finals

The semi-final line-up of the EHF European Cup Women is complete following four matches played this weekend.

In the next round, Spain will be represented by two teams who will play against each other, while Turkey and Croatia have one team left in the competition.

Rincon Fertilidad Malaga won a double-header against A.C.PAOK: they won 30:21 on Friday and progressed despite a 23:22 defeat on Sunday

following a 24:16 first-leg away win, Club Balonman Atletico Guardes shared spoils with HC Galychanka Lviv at home, 24:24

the third Spanish team Rocasa Gran Canaria lost in a single-game tie against Turkey’s Yalikavaksports Club, 28:25

Croatia’s HC Lokomotiva Zagreb went through last week after winning a double-header against DHC Slavia Praha

in the semi-final, Malaga will meet Atletico Guardes, while Lokomotiva are set to play against Yalikavaksports

Sahin powers Yalikavaksports to victory

Yalikavaksports Club, who are debutants at this level, had beaten fellow Turkish sides Izmir BSB SK and Muratpasa Belediyesi SK in the previous rounds.

Now they faced Rocasa, the Challenge Cup winners in 2016 and 2019, and defeated the Spanish team, as the 32-year-old left wing Yasemin Sahin scored ten goals.