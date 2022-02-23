18:06

All agree that group B is one of the toughest groups the EHF Champions League has ever seen. Some call it the toughest group...

...so how must it feel for Kielce to be at least two points ahead of all those powerhouses: Barça, Veszprém, PSG... In Poland they might start dreaming about bigger things again, but hey, Talant Dujshebaev will make sure they go step-by-step.

And the next step is Motor: they beat the likes of Veszprém and Flensburg this season, but all points came in their own arena, as they have lost all their away matches so far. Can they break with that tradition in Kielce tonight?

17:54

Aalborg and Elverum are both from Scandinavia - but that is about where their comparison ends ahead of tonight's duel.

Group A leaders Aalborg are enjoying a four-match winning streak - including that 34:28 in Elverum just before the winter break - while Elverum have lost their last five matches and must be careful to even make the play-offs now.

Will the trends continue and do Aalborg add another win? Or are Elverum in for a surprise?

Duel on the heights! 🚀❄️ Special match between the two Scandinavian teams, who will pick 2️⃣ points?



➡️ #AalborgHaandbold vs @ElverumHandball

⏰ 18:45h CET 📆 Today 📺 EHFTV pic.twitter.com/t2nYhvhmvK — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) February 23, 2022

17:00

What a way to throw off this round 12: both group leaders are in action in the first time slot at 18:45 CET!

Aalborg overtook Montpellier at the top of group A last week and hope to strengthen their position in the Scandinavian derby against Elverum - knowing that Montpellier face a heavy trip to Kiel two hours later.

And Kielce are still proudly on top of group B, and they certainly expect to stay there for at least one more round with the home match against Motor coming up tonight. Even more so: the Nos. 2 and 3, Barça and Veszprém, will face each other in the MOTW on Thursday.

16:52

Here is our tasty round 12 menu:

16:45

Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog covering round 12!

We have eight matches coming up, evenly divided between Wednesday and Thursday. While Match of the Week with Barça and Telekom Veszprém HC is scheduled for tomorrow, there is a lot to look forward to tonight, as well.

Maybe best to start with our round preview with info on each match: