Live blog: Aalborg struggling against Elverum; Kielce cruising
The EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 group phase continues with round 12, highlighted by the Match of the Week between Barça and Telekom Veszprém HC on Thursday.
- round 12 of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 group phase
- four matches on Wednesday, at 18:45 CET: Aalborg vs Elverum, Kielce vs Motor; at 20:45 CET: Kiel vs Montpellier, Vardar vs Zagreb
- four matches on Thursday, at 18:45 CET: MOTW Barça vs Veszprém; at 20:45 CET: Szeged vs Brest, PSG vs Flensburg; Porto vs Dinamo
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply)
- check the group standings and read the round preview
- Eric Willemsen reporting on Wednesday
19:14
You actually wanted to SEE that lovely in-flight I wrote about at 18:56? OK, here you go:
19:02
Kielce in overdrive early on:
18:56
Lovely in-flight from Nikolaj Læsø reduces Aalborg's early deficit against Elverum to just one: 5:4 after 10 minutes. The visitors from Norway look unaffected by their recent run of five losses and have gone 5:2 up early in the match.
Meanwhile, Kielce are cruising at home against Motor: 11:5.
18:35
So, we throw off in Aalborg and Kielce in 10 minutes' time. Remember you can watch all EHF Champions League matches live on EHFTV (though geo-blocking might apply due to regional broadcast rights) and you don't have to chose: with the multi-screen function you can watch up to four matches at the same time!
18:06
All agree that group B is one of the toughest groups the EHF Champions League has ever seen. Some call it the toughest group...
...so how must it feel for Kielce to be at least two points ahead of all those powerhouses: Barça, Veszprém, PSG... In Poland they might start dreaming about bigger things again, but hey, Talant Dujshebaev will make sure they go step-by-step.
And the next step is Motor: they beat the likes of Veszprém and Flensburg this season, but all points came in their own arena, as they have lost all their away matches so far. Can they break with that tradition in Kielce tonight?
17:54
Aalborg and Elverum are both from Scandinavia - but that is about where their comparison ends ahead of tonight's duel.
Group A leaders Aalborg are enjoying a four-match winning streak - including that 34:28 in Elverum just before the winter break - while Elverum have lost their last five matches and must be careful to even make the play-offs now.
Will the trends continue and do Aalborg add another win? Or are Elverum in for a surprise?
17:00
What a way to throw off this round 12: both group leaders are in action in the first time slot at 18:45 CET!
Aalborg overtook Montpellier at the top of group A last week and hope to strengthen their position in the Scandinavian derby against Elverum - knowing that Montpellier face a heavy trip to Kiel two hours later.
And Kielce are still proudly on top of group B, and they certainly expect to stay there for at least one more round with the home match against Motor coming up tonight. Even more so: the Nos. 2 and 3, Barça and Veszprém, will face each other in the MOTW on Thursday.
16:52
Here is our tasty round 12 menu:
16:45
Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog covering round 12!
We have eight matches coming up, evenly divided between Wednesday and Thursday. While Match of the Week with Barça and Telekom Veszprém HC is scheduled for tomorrow, there is a lot to look forward to tonight, as well.
Maybe best to start with our round preview with info on each match: