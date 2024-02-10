15:49
With just over 10 minutes left until the opening buzzer, the official match-opening ceremony is slowly starting in the packed Erd Arena.
15:32
We've got two games starting from 16.00 CET. Apart from the MOTW, Zaglebie is going to host Rapid Bucuresti in a match in which hosts will be looking for what would be their first points this season against seventh-positioned Rapid. Romanians have to win both of their last two group stage games in order to reach the Play-offs, while at the same time hoping FTC doesn't win a single point as that would help them secure a spot in Play-offs and seal the deal in that race.
15:24
An eventual win today at home would help FTC seal a spot in the Play-offs. On the other hand, Vipers have already secured the knock-out stage, but they are out of the race for the top-two positions finish that would help them cruise directly through to the quarter-finals.
15:15
We'll start the round with no more - no less but the MOTW in which FTC is going to welcome Vipers! As always, our Media Guide contains all the key info so feel free to check it out! Here are some of the most interesting facts and figures about the game.
• The MOTW in round 13 of the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 is a rematch of last season’s
final: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Vipers Kristiansand.
• Vipers won that final in Budapest 28:24 as the Norwegian side became the second women’s team to
win the CL three years in row, after Györi Audi ETO KC
had achieved the feat in 2017-19.
• Vipers defeated FTC again last September, this time 37:26, when the teams met in Norway in round 2
of the CL 2023/24 group phase.
• After triumphing in their last three duels, Vipers lead the head-to-head comparison with FTC, winning
six and losing three of their 10 matches in total.
• Vipers goalkeeper Katrine Lunde is the only female player with seven CL titles; Lunde is also a
six-time EHF EURO champion with Norway and was crowned the women’s MVP of the 2022/23 season at
the inaugural EHF Excellence Awards.
• Lunde’s Czech teammate Jana Knedlikova is the only player who has won six consecutive CL trophies:
in 2017-19 with Györ, in 2021-23 with Vipers; in 2020, no title was awarded due to the pandemic.
• In November, FTC star Andrea Lekic became the fourth player with 1,000 CL goals to her name, after
Anita Görbicz, Jovanka Radicevic, and Cristina Neagu; Lekic will miss the MOTW with a hand injury.
• Both clubs this MOTW started the season with a new head coach: Tomás Hlavatý stepped in for Ole
Gustav Gjekstad at Vipers; Martin Albertsen took over from FTC club icon Gábor Elek, but was replaced with
his assistant Allan Heine early in the group phase.
15:06
No better way to get ready for round 13 than studying the round preview from EHF journalists Danijela Vekić and Adrian Costeiu: