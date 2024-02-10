20240210PGY

LIVE BLOG: Vipers win MOTW; DVSC stun Györ

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
10 February 2024, 20:19

The group phase of the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 is approaching its climax as the race to the remaining play-off and quarter-final tickets enters the last-but-one round 13 this weekend, starting with the MOTW in Hungary between FTC -Rail Cargo Hungaria and Vipers Kristiansand on Saturday.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20:25

That's going to be it from us for today! An exciting day is behind us - a day in which we've seen Vipers win the MOTW, but also a day in which we've seen DVSC stun Györ in Debrecen. Thanks for being with us, and of course - we hope to see you tomorrow as well for the final three games of the EHF CLW Round 13. Tomorrow we'll see Ikast welcome Metz, CSM play Bietigheim in Bucharest, and Brest host Sävehof. 

Have a great night ahead, and see you tomorrow!

20:14

We just can't end the daily coverage without hearing from DVSC coach Zoltan Szilagyi following their big win over Györ!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Dvsc Cropped
I am very happy with the win, I am proud of the girls. Both teams played with great pace, I think we played a high quality game. We have become mentally stronger in the last few weeks, we have more confidence in our ability to surprise.
Zoltan Szilagyi
Head coach, DVSC Schaeffler

20:10

Our daily review has absolutely everything you need to know about the games we've seen today. And we've seen a lot!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240210 DVSC Gyor 5
EHF Champions League

DVSC deal Györ shock loss; race heats up in group B

DAY REVIEW: The race for the group B play-off spots tightened after losses for Krim and FTC, while Györ lost their second match in a row, to…

today, 3 hours ago

20:02

It's time to check out some of the best photos from Esbjerg, Debrecen, and Podgorica!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Dvsc Gyor 30 19
Istvan Derencsenyi
Dvsc Gyor 30 5
Istvan Derencsenyi
20240210 Team Esbjerg Krim Ljubljana 24 Solberg
Niels Husted
20240210 Team Esbjerg Krim Ljubljana 25 Reistad
Niels Husted
ZRKB 7 10
Dejan Starcevic
ZRKB 7 13
Dejan Starcevic
ZRKB 9 6
Dejan Starcevic
20240210 Team Esbjerg Krim Ljubljana 20 Røsberg Jacobsen
Niels Husted

19:47

Esbjerg slowed the tempo down a bit in the second half, but it ended up being a big win for them anyways. Seven goals for Nora Mork, and splendid 12 saves for Amalie Milling in the first half only when the game was basically decided. 

19:40

What a game for DVSC! Five goals for Jovana Jovovic, and a big win over national rivals Györ! 

19:28 FULL TIME

WHC BUDUCNOST BEMAX - ODENSE HANDBOLD 17:33

TEAM ESBJERG - CRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA 29:21

DVSC SCHAEFFLER - GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 29:28

19:17

Estelle Nze Minko has managed to add tempo to Györ transition lately, with the guests overtaking the lead heading into the final ten minutes of the game. Silje Solberg is also having a good day with eight saves. 

19:08

Andrea Hansen scores her seventh goal of the day from just as many attempts, as Odense widen the gap to 10 goals (15:25) in Podgorica. After a solid first half, it seems like Buducnost can no longer follow Odense' tempo. 

18:59

Two-goal cushion for DVSC in these moments against Györ. Six saves for Catherine Gabriel, four goals for Greta Kacsor. 

18:55

500 Champions League goals? Checked for Henny Reistad!

18:42

Amazing 12 saves for Amalie Milling, and five goals for Nora Mork, as Esbjerg completely dominates Krim in the first half of their game. 
Thale Rushfeldt Deila leads Odense scorers with four as the guests lead at the half in Montenegro. Finally, the Hungarian derby of the round is leveled at the half. 

18:37 HALF TIME

WHC BUDUCNOST BEMAX - ODENSE HANDBOLD 13:16

TEAM ESBJERG - CRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA 19:7

DVSC SCHAEFFLER - GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 14:14

18:31

Amalie Milling is, without doubt, the first name of the three 18.00 CET games having nine saves, pushing her team to a dominating 16:7 lead in the final minutes of the first. 

18:27

Danish defense is driving Krim crazy as Esbjerg takes a commanding 14:6 lead with minutes to go in the first. Rikke Iversen is leading scorers with three, while Amalie Milling has nine saves already!

18:16

Six saves for Amalie Milling as Esbjerg opens the gap to 8:4. Their defense is looking really impressive so far!

DVSC have a minimum lead over Györ (9:8), while Odense leads 7:9 in Podgorica. 

18:10

Six different scorers, and a 6:3 lead for Esbjerg early into the game against Krim. In Podgorica, and Debrecen, the result is 5:5. 

17:58

Two more minutes left until the start of the games in Esbjerg, Podgorica and Debrecen!

17:50

With only ten minutes left until the opening buzzer for the final three games of the day, let's check out some of the best photos from Erd and Lubin.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240210 FA PA073
Paweł Andrachiewicz
20240210 FA PA050
Paweł Andrachiewicz
20240210 FA PA080
Paweł Andrachiewicz
20240210172651 SASI4414 01
fradi.hu
20240210172142 SASI4374 01
fradi.hu
20240210PGY 67500
fradi.hu

17:40

With the first two games of the day in the books, we're slowly turning towards the remaining three games today. Starting from 18.00 CET, Buducnost will play Odense in Montenegro, DVSC will host Györ in a Hungarian duel of the round, and Esbjerg will welcome Krim. 

17:35 FULL TIME

MKS ZAGLEBIE LUBIN - CS RAPID BUCURESTI 21:24

A win for Zaglebie that keeps their playoff hopes alive! Six goals for Dorina Korsos, five for Andjela Janjusevic in their team's win after they were two goals behind at the break. Daria Michalak finished the game with six goals for Zaglebie.

17:25 FULL TIME

FTC RAIL-CARGO HUNGARIA - VIPERS KRISTIANSAND 27:35

A splendid attacking display from the Norwegians who in the end celebrated a confident 27:35 win in Hungary. Anna Vyakhireva delivered yet another offensive masterclass going off for nine points, and securing the MOTW POTM title. Katrine Lunde was fantastic between posts finishing the game with 15 saves. 

Katrin Gitta Klujber netted ten goals for FTC, Dragana Cvijic added five, while Kinga Janurik finished the game with 10 saves. Unfortunately for home fans, that wasn't enough for FTC to win the game today and officially book a place in the knock-out stage of the competition. 

17:16

A little play action from Rapid Bucuresti stuns the hosts. It's a close match in Poland with the guests managing to get in front 18:19 with about ten minutes left to play. Everything points out to a close finish ahead of us. 

17:10

Katrin Klujber is shining for FTC with 10 goals already, but it simply doesn't seem to be enough for Hungarians who are currently trailing six goals (25:31) with only five minutes left on the clock! 

17:00

Beautifully executed by Anna Vyakhireva who is on fire today! Six first-half goals for her as a proof she's in great form at the moment!

 

16:40 HALF TIME

FTC RAIL-CARGO HUNGARIA - VIPERS KRISTIANSAND 13:17

MKS ZAGLEBIE LUBIN - CS RAPID BUCURESTI 15:13

16:27

Five minutes to go in the first, and Vipers are slowly opening the gap in Hungary. It's 10:14 at the moment. 

16:20

With ten minutes left to play in the first, Vipers lead 9:11 in Hungary! Vyakhireva and Klujber are on fire for their respective teams scoring five goals each already! A great game so far in Erd!

16:10

Well executed, early into the game, for Zaglebie! 

16:06

Four minutes in Vipers have a 3:2 lead as Anna Vyakhireva opens the game with a quick fire double. 

16:00

The game is on!

15:57

With nothing but minutes left until the opening whistle, let's check out some of the warm-up photos from Hungary!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240210PGY 67482
fradi.hu
20240210153802 SASI4108 01
fradi.hu
20240210PGY 67486
fradi.hu

15:49

With just over 10 minutes left until the opening buzzer, the official match-opening ceremony is slowly starting in the packed Erd Arena. 

15:32

We've got two games starting from 16.00 CET. Apart from the MOTW, Zaglebie is going to host Rapid Bucuresti in a match in which hosts will be looking for what would be their first points this season against seventh-positioned Rapid. Romanians have to win both of their last two group stage games in order to reach the Play-offs, while at the same time hoping FTC doesn't win a single point as that would help them secure a spot in Play-offs and seal the deal in that race.

15:24

An eventual win today at home would help FTC seal a spot in the Play-offs. On the other hand, Vipers have already secured the knock-out stage, but they are out of the race for the top-two positions finish that would help them cruise directly through to the quarter-finals. 

15:15

We'll start the round with no more - no less but the MOTW in which FTC is going to welcome Vipers! As always, our Media Guide contains all the key info so feel free to check it out! Here are some of the most interesting facts and figures about the game. 

• The MOTW in round 13 of the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 is a rematch of last season’s
final: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Vipers Kristiansand.


• Vipers won that final in Budapest 28:24 as the Norwegian side became the second women’s team to
win the CL three years in row, after Györi Audi ETO KC
had achieved the feat in 2017-19.

• Vipers defeated FTC again last September, this time 37:26, when the teams met in Norway in round 2
of the CL 2023/24 group phase.


• After triumphing in their last three duels, Vipers lead the head-to-head comparison with FTC, winning
six and losing three of their 10 matches in total.

• Vipers goalkeeper Katrine Lunde is the only female player with seven CL titles; Lunde is also a
six-time EHF EURO champion with Norway and was crowned the women’s MVP of the 2022/23 season at
the inaugural EHF Excellence Awards.


• Lunde’s Czech teammate Jana Knedlikova is the only player who has won six consecutive CL trophies:
in 2017-19 with Györ, in 2021-23 with Vipers; in 2020, no title was awarded due to the pandemic.

• In November, FTC star Andrea Lekic became the fourth player with 1,000 CL goals to her name, after
Anita Görbicz, Jovanka Radicevic, and Cristina Neagu; Lekic will miss the MOTW with a hand injury.


• Both clubs this MOTW started the season with a new head coach: Tomás Hlavatý stepped in for Ole
Gustav Gjekstad at Vipers; Martin Albertsen took over from FTC club icon Gábor Elek, but was replaced with
his assistant Allan Heine early in the group phase.

15:06

No better way to get ready for round 13 than studying the round preview from EHF journalists Danijela Vekić and Adrian Costeiu:

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240208 CLW R13 Preview Main Metz
EHF Champions League

Race for quarter-final tickets heats up in round 13

ROUND PREVIEW: Three spots still open ahead of round 13 of EHF Champions League Women group phase

2 days ago

15:00

It's Saturday afternoon, time for another round of EHF Champions League Women excitement! Welcome to the live blog for round 13, as the group phase is slowly but steadily approaching it conclusion.

Five of this round's eight matches are scheduled for Saturday, and the MOTW between FTC and Vipers is right in the first timeslot at 16:00 CET. Here is the full schedule for the weekend:

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240210 DVSC Gyor 5
Previous Article DVSC deal Györ shock loss; race heats up in group B
20240210 Braila Thuringer 5
Next Article One more Romanian side reaches European League quarter-finals

Latest news

More News