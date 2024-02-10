19:47

Esbjerg slowed the tempo down a bit in the second half, but it ended up being a big win for them anyways. Seven goals for Nora Mork, and splendid 12 saves for Amalie Milling in the first half only when the game was basically decided.

19:40

What a game for DVSC! Five goals for Jovana Jovovic, and a big win over national rivals Györ!

19:28 FULL TIME

19:17

Estelle Nze Minko has managed to add tempo to Györ transition lately, with the guests overtaking the lead heading into the final ten minutes of the game. Silje Solberg is also having a good day with eight saves.

19:08

Andrea Hansen scores her seventh goal of the day from just as many attempts, as Odense widen the gap to 10 goals (15:25) in Podgorica. After a solid first half, it seems like Buducnost can no longer follow Odense' tempo.

18:59

Two-goal cushion for DVSC in these moments against Györ. Six saves for Catherine Gabriel, four goals for Greta Kacsor.

18:55

500 Champions League goals? Checked for Henny Reistad!

18:42

Amazing 12 saves for Amalie Milling, and five goals for Nora Mork, as Esbjerg completely dominates Krim in the first half of their game.

Thale Rushfeldt Deila leads Odense scorers with four as the guests lead at the half in Montenegro. Finally, the Hungarian derby of the round is leveled at the half.

18:37 HALF TIME

18:31

Amalie Milling is, without doubt, the first name of the three 18.00 CET games having nine saves, pushing her team to a dominating 16:7 lead in the final minutes of the first.

How can you not feel safe when you have Amalie Milling as a goalkeeper? 🛡️💪 #ehfcl #clw #DareToRise pic.twitter.com/DPFuwHBQYl — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) February 10, 2024

18:27

Danish defense is driving Krim crazy as Esbjerg takes a commanding 14:6 lead with minutes to go in the first. Rikke Iversen is leading scorers with three, while Amalie Milling has nine saves already!

18:16

Six saves for Amalie Milling as Esbjerg opens the gap to 8:4. Their defense is looking really impressive so far!



DVSC have a minimum lead over Györ (9:8), while Odense leads 7:9 in Podgorica.

18:10

Six different scorers, and a 6:3 lead for Esbjerg early into the game against Krim. In Podgorica, and Debrecen, the result is 5:5.

17:58

Two more minutes left until the start of the games in Esbjerg, Podgorica and Debrecen!

17:50

With only ten minutes left until the opening buzzer for the final three games of the day, let's check out some of the best photos from Erd and Lubin.