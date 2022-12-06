19:55

You don't need to endure terrible football matches to catch penalty saves - Salah Boutaf has you covered!

3 saves from the seven-metre line for Skandeborg-Aarhus' keeper so far tonight and his team have drawn level again - 20:20 with 15 minutes left on the clock.

19:50

Skandeborg-Aarhus doing well to stay in tough but I'll turn your attention momentarily to France, where Ystad have hammered in 11 goals in 13 minutes to take control of that game. They lead 26:23 and Kim Andersson is having a laugh with 5 goals so far.

40-year-old Kim Andersson is playing like in his prime once again! @YIFhandboll #ehfel pic.twitter.com/r8sKQkR7c0 — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) December 6, 2022

19:40

Berlin open up a 3-goal lead for the first time today, thanks to Mijajlo Marsenic, rediscovering his early-game form. 17:14 to the home side and an early test of Skanderborg-Aarhus' nerves.

19:23 | HALF-TIME

The headline match between the unbeaten sides has lived up to expectations so far, so have all of today's games so far. Here is where we stand at the break.

FTC 14:18 Valur

RK Nexe 18:16 Fraikin BM. Granollers

Füchse Berlin 15:13 Skanderborg-Aarhus

PAUC Handball 18:15 Ystads IF HF

Plenty of games toing and froing, making all of them worth keeping an eye on when we return for the second half!

Da Rosa pulled for this huge save and handed @BMGranollers a nice fast-break goal, a nice 2-for-1 deal! #ehfel pic.twitter.com/mVt4W9zTZp — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) December 6, 2022

19:15

A combination of excellent saves by Salah Boutaf and back court power from Balling and Sommer has kept Skanderborg-Aarhus in this contest - is it sustainable though?

11:10 to Berlin, who now realise they have to step it up a gear tonight.

It's an evening of pure power shots, Morten Balling Christensen gives us his take... 🤯#ehfel #SkanderborgAarhus



READ: https://t.co/UHNQnOo7XT pic.twitter.com/FyRu0XmBND — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) December 6, 2022

19:08

Elsewhere, we have tight matches all around, only Nexe hold a substantial lead so far. Ystad were off to a flyer but are currently leve with PAUC.

Julius Lindskog Andersson sits the keeper down with this rocket! 🚀😮#ehfel @YIFhandboll pic.twitter.com/pttEcSbtRH — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) December 6, 2022

19:03

Hákun West av Teigum will be moving from the Danish side to Berlin next season. The Faroe Islands right wing is enjoying his first taste of action there with two early goals and we're still level at 8:8 with 15 minutes played.

18:52

Skanderborg-Aarhus have really impressed in their first European season to date but this is quite a step up tonight for them. So far, so good, however, drawing 3:3 after 6 minutes and Morten Balling scoring all of their goals.

18:40

On we go to the 18:45 throw-offs, four games to choose from...

FTC vs Valur

RK Nexe vs Fraikin BM. Granollers

Füchse Berlin vs Skanderborg-Aarhus

PAUC Handball vs Ystads IF HF

I think we'll start with a clash between the two teams in Group D with perfect records, Füchse Berlin vs Skanderborg-Aarhus, and see how that goes.

18:30 | RESULT - Fejer B.A.L-Veszprém 30:28 Tatran Presov

Fejer B.A.L-Veszprém are off the mark! The Hungarian club turn things around in the second half to claim their first win of the group phase, while Presov must wait to break their duck.

Benedek Éles scored the final goal for the home side, concluding a performance that matched the up-and-down nature of the contest as a whole - 9 goals from 18 for him, expensive shooting but the 9 goals he scored were all important.

18:23

It's getting nervy here, into the final five minutes and Fejer B.A.L-Veszprém lead 28:26. Neither side has earned a point yet, remember, so it will be fascinating to see how the tension affects both teams.

Straight over the keeper's head... and from that distance - that's audacious! Benedek Éles letting it FLY from centre back 🔥 #ehfel pic.twitter.com/G9z0wgm6r3 — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) December 6, 2022

18:16

While Fejer goalkeeper Balogh has kept up his strong keeping stats with 15 saves and almost 40% save rate, it hasn't happened for Presov.

Marcos Colodeti has come on and made 2 saves but more needed as Presov trail 26:23 with 10 minutes remaining.

18:08

A cultured finish by Dominik Gál gives Veszprém a two-goal lead for the first time. Gál is a local but only joined the club recently from Croatian side Gorica, with whom he played in the third-tier European Cup this season. It's his second European League game with his new side and he seems to be settling in nicely.

17:59

Fejer B.A.L-Veszprém have come flying out of the blocks in this second half, three goals from Gabor Pulay has inspired a quick comeback and they now have the lead - 20:19!

17:51

As the second half in Hungary has just begun, here's a reminder of what is yet to come after this opening course.

18:45 CET

FTC vs Valur

RK Nexe vs Fraikin BM. Granollers

Füchse Berlin vs Skanderborg-Aarhus

PAUC Handball vs Ystads IF HF

20:45 CET

Aguas Santas Milaneza vs HC Motor

SL Benfica vs Montpellier HB

TM Benidorm vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt

Frisch Auf Göppingen vs Kadetten Schaffhausen

Alpla HC Hard vs Balatonfüredi KSE

Skjern Handbold vs Sporting CP

Bidasoa Irun vs HC Eurofarm Pelister

17:36 | HALF-TIME - Fejer B.A.L-Veszprém 13:16 Tatran Presov

That's it for the first half of an interesting game where both sides have enjoyed purple patches. Presov will feel they could be more than three up but at the same time, the home side will be confident they can turn things around.

Both goalkeepers, Tibor Balogh and Igo Chupryna, are enjoying life with a 36% save rate. Szmetán and big Oliver Rábek lead the scoring with 5 a piece.

17:33

This is one topsy-turvy contest. Presov open up a five-goal lead again before turning the ball over twice and allowing Peter Szmetán two goals on the break. 5 goals already for the Fejer Veszprém right wing and he is keeping them in this game.

17:21

It took a bit of time but the home side have finally come to life. A 5:1 run sees Fejer B.A.L-Veszprém reduce the deficit to 11:10 and force a Presov timeout.

Tibor Balogh is a mainstay in the highlight clips in the #ehfel, here is a quick example why: #ehfel 🚧💥 pic.twitter.com/Bj8yvFMLd5 — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) December 6, 2022

17:12

Presov are off to a flyer here and look really confident in front of goal. The most impressive aspect of their performance so far is that they have 7 different goalscorers, with only Oliver Rabek scoring more than once. 8:5 to the away side after 11 minutes.

Sergio Lopez doesn't get flustered here; look at that cool finish! 💥😎 #ehfel



WATCH: https://t.co/llcfdN0NQh 📺 pic.twitter.com/aqo0XQMmoo — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) December 6, 2022

16:59

Here we go! Fejer B.A.L-Veszprém and Tatran Presov have yet to score a point in this group phase, that is one thing we know will change at the end of this 60 minutes of handball.

16:45

But, as usual this season, the round throws off with an early game in the Veszprém Arena at 17:00 CET, this time the group A meeting between Fejer B.A.L-Veszprém and Tatran Presov. And while we have just spoken about the teams that have won all four matches so far, both Veszprém and Presov have lost all four matches...

Can Veszprém please the home crowd today with the first points of the season? Watch the match live on EHFTV – just like the following 11 matches tonight!

16:36

Benfica against Montpellier is a game every handball fan would look forward to, but this match is an extra special one for Benfica's Alexis Borges. The line player was with Montpellier in the 2020/21 season before joining Benfica and helping them win the EHF European League last season.

“One day I said I was going to join this club and I was going to help to win titles and make history for SL Benfica. That's what's been happening,” Borges says in this feature written by EHF journalist Tiago Nogueira.

16:23

So, we are getting to the halfway point of this 10-round group phase tonight. After four matches, only four teams are still unbeaten – and two of them go head-to-head in Berlin at 18:45 CET: Füchse and Skanderborg-Aarhus, the joint leaders in group D.

Also, Nexe in group C have the maximum of eight points, and they host second-place Granollers at 18:45 CET in another promising tie this evening.

And, of course, Montpellier are proud leaders of group A, but the two-time EHF Champions League winners will be put to the test by defending EHF European League champions Benfica: this match in Lisbon starts at 20:45 CET.

Not that you need it, but to warm up even more for tonight, here are the Top 5 Goals from last week's round 4 again:

WHAT. A. WRIST. 😳 Emil Jakobsen just killed it ⚡️💫 #ehfel



5️⃣ Axel Goller | @FRISCHAUFGP 🇩🇪

4️⃣ Mario de Vasconcelos | Aguas Santas Milaneza 🇵🇹

🥉Iván Rodríguez | @bmbenidorm 🇪🇸

🥈Sebastian Henneberg | HC Eurofarm Pelister 🇲🇰

🥇Emil Jakobsen | @SGFleHa 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/rFGn43XAbN — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 30, 2022

16:11

An exciting schedule tonight with 12 interesting matches across the four groups. Here is the round preview for you with detailed info on each game: