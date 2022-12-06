Nexe remain unbeaten, Sporting comeback for win

Alpla HC Hard (AUT) vs Balatonfüred KSE (HUN) 30:30 (14:15)

Both sides made history for their clubs as they each earned their first point in the EHF European League Men. Luca Raschle and Stevan Sretenovic led their respective teams in the first half, with both sides having similar attack efficiencies (54% to 58%). It was a back-and-forth game between the two up until Arián Andó came into to the Hungarian goal in the 2nd half. The 23-year-old goalkeeper made four straight saves and helped his team to their first three-goal lead (25:22). He was also the hero stopping a seven-meter throw with the score tied (29:29). However, Raschle earned his team's first point a few moments later netting for 30:30 while Stevan Sretenovic's free throw slightly missed the goal as time expired.