Nexe remain unbeaten, Sporting comeback for win
Nexe cruised to their fifth win this season and are one of three unbeaten teams in the EHF European League Men. Martim Costa and Salvador Salvador once again stepped up for Sporting in a crucial moment delivering a comeback and inflicting a second defeat to Skjern. Granollers, Skjern and Sporting all have six points making this group even more interesting. In a battle for the first points of the season, Alpla Hard and Balatonfüredi ended with a draw after Stevan Sretenovic's last shot did not bring a smile to the Hungarian side.
GROUP C
RK Nexe (CRO) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) 39:36 (19:16)
Nexe did it again. In front of their fans and with the help of two back players, Ivan Srsen and Luka Moslavac, they defeated Granollers to become the clear leader in group C. It was a close clash in the first half as Granollers pushed hard, took the lead initially and only trailed by three goals at the break. Hope for Granollers came 15 minutes before the end as Jan Gurri Aregay closed the gap to 25:26. It looked like we were going to see a thriller finish but following two turnovers Nexe sealed the deal.
Skjern Handbold (DEN) vs Sporting CP (POR) 28:30 (15:12)
Skjern led most of the way, but Sporting pulled off a comeback in the last ten minutes of the match to shock Skjernand shocked Skjern fans. Martim Costa and Salvador Salvador led Sporting with 12 goals each while Aflred Jönsson and Eivind Tangen netted 13 a piece for Skjern.
We lost two points. We had the opportunity to take the victory, but we threw it all away. Our efficiency was not high enough in the end, and furthermore we were not good enough in our defence to help our keepers
Alpla HC Hard (AUT) vs Balatonfüred KSE (HUN) 30:30 (14:15)
Both sides made history for their clubs as they each earned their first point in the EHF European League Men. Luca Raschle and Stevan Sretenovic led their respective teams in the first half, with both sides having similar attack efficiencies (54% to 58%). It was a back-and-forth game between the two up until Arián Andó came into to the Hungarian goal in the 2nd half. The 23-year-old goalkeeper made four straight saves and helped his team to their first three-goal lead (25:22). He was also the hero stopping a seven-meter throw with the score tied (29:29). However, Raschle earned his team's first point a few moments later netting for 30:30 while Stevan Sretenovic's free throw slightly missed the goal as time expired.