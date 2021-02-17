16:10

Some Barça team news for tonight's match that was announced earlier: Luis Frade returns to the squad after a recent injury, but Aron Palmarsson will be rested.

15:15

At 20:45 CET, Nantes will bid to end Barça's long unbeaten home run in the EHF Champions League Men. Nantes have faced Barça in the Palau Blaugrana twice before – but left empty handed on both occasions.

07.10.2017 – FC Barcelona Lassa vs HBC Nantes – Group A – 31:25 (13:16)

04.05.2019 – Barça Lassa vs HBC Nantes – Quarter-final – 29:26 (17:14)

However, with three away wins in the EHF Champions League this season, including their sensational 35:27 victory over Kiel, Nantes' form on the road may provide them with the belief that they can be the team to defeat Barça in Barcelona.

14:00

One player who might be in focus in Paris Saint-Germain's match against Meshkov Brest at 18:45 CET is Latvian right back Dainis Kristopans. Kristopans played for Meshkov Brest in the EHF Champions League in the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons, scoring a total of 138 goals for the club from Belarus, and he was Paris Saint-Germain's top scorer against his former side in their first meeting this season.

13:25

Ahead of Telekom Veszprém's match against HC Motor on Wednesday evening, the Hungarian side have shared Blaz Blagotinsek's pre-match thoughts via their Twitter account. Blagotinsek believes that his team "have to play a good game against Motor, especially in defence. We know that that Zaporozhye is a good team." The clash between the two teams is between second and third in group B, and while Veszprém have won five consecutive matches against Motor in the EHF Champions League, Motor's loss at home against Veszprém in September was only by three goals.

12:35

The late game tonight is an interesting one between Barça and HBC Nantes, two teams with a fair bit of recent history and divided loyalties.

Nantes' David Balaguer, Eduardo Gurbindo, Valero Rivera and recently announced North Macedonia coach Kiril Lazarov all played for Barça at one time or another and we have a bit of sibling rivalry as Nantes coach Alberto Entrerrios faces his brother Raul, who is still going strong on court having turned 40 last week.

12:09

We had one of our first major surprises of the season when Brest and PSG met back in October. A brilliant performance from a new-look Meshkov back court dismantled their star-studded guests to win 32:31.

Since then, the sides have had a mixed bag of results but both occupy places in the top half of group A. Brest sit in third place, three points ahead of PSG but with four more matches played, so a victory for the French champions would see them close in on a top-three finish.

12:00

Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog for round 12 of the EHF Champions League Men. Just three weeks remain in the group phase and the important games keep rolling in as all 16 teams jostle for position in the play-offs.

Six matches are scheduled for this midweek period, including three tonight!

18:45 CET

Paris Saint-Germain Handball vs HC Meshkov Brest

Telekom Veszprém HC vs HC Motor

20:45 CET

Barça vs HBC Nantes