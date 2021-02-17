CSKA hold out for second win in 24 hours

CSKA scored another win against Alingsas in part two of their double-header. Only 24 hours after they overran the Swedish side, the Moscow-based side Russian team were satisfied with a narrow win to put them second in group C of the European League Men.

Alingsas now have three consecutive losses to their name and will to seek points in a tough away trip to Magdeburg.

GROUP C

HC CSKA (RUS) vs Alingsas HK (SWE) 28:27 (14:14)

Alingsas had a good start with a 4:0 lead

the Swedish team had an advantage until the 17th minute when CSKA turned the game with goals from Dmytro Ilchenko and Igor Soroka

the second half-time was a goal for goal game

CSKA had opportunities to take control but Gustav Skagerling kept Alingsas in the hunt with a series of brilliant saves (14 in total)

Soroka’s precision

Without a doubt, Igor Soroka was the man of the night in Russia. The 29-year old scored six times with a 75 per cent shot efficiency.

His goals were timely, coming in crucial moments of the match. First when CSKA reduced the deficit and later in the final minutes when he granted two points for his team.