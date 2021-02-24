LIVE BLOG: Elverum and Vardar to open round 13
The EHF Champions League Men 2020/21 is enjoying an action-packed week, including a bunch of rescheduled matches from earlier rounds. This live blog focuses on the round 13 matches on Wednesday and Thursday.
- coverage of round 13 with seven matches on Wednesday and Thursday
- on Wednesday: 18:45 CET - Elverum vs Vardar; 20:45 CET - Celje vs Barça
- on Thursday: 17:00 CET - Motor vs Aalborg; 18:45 CET - Szeged vs Kielce, Nantes vs Kiel; 20:45 CET - MOTW Flensburg vs PSG, Zagreb vs Veszprém
- info on each match in our round preview
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV
- Eric Willemsen reporting on Wednesday
17:00
We will visit Slovenia for our second match tonight: Celje vs Barça, throwing off at 20:45 CET. Barça have become kind of The Untouchables this season as they just keep on winning.
Barça have already locked up top spot in group B. But don't expect them to take things easy against Celje, who are still fighting to get into the top six for a play-off berth.
Take a look at the group B standings before Celje vs Barça tonight:
16:45
Round 13 action starts at 18:45 CET in... Skopje. Officially it's Elverum's home game this time, but they play their match again in Vardar's arena - in a repeat of Sunday's match, which ended in 34:34.
Are we up for another close and high-scoring game?
Here is how the standings in group A look ahead of Elverum vs Vardar:
16:15
Before we have a closer look at tonight's matches, let's throw some light on the big one in round 13: Thursday's Match of the Week between Flensburg and PSG.
You will get all the latest on this match here tomorrow. To get already in the mood, I recommend you to read an interview from EHF journalist Björn Pazen with Flensburg's Mads Mensah. He teamed up with PSG's Mikkel Hansen to win the world title with Denmark last moth - but tomorrow they will be opponents in MOTW:
15:45
Good afternoon! We are just three hours away from the start of the penultimate round in the group phase of the EHF Champions League Men 2020/21.
The schedule for round 13 provides us with seven matches in total on Wednesday and Thursday. The following two matches are coming up tonight:
- 18:45 CET: Elverum Handball vs HC Vardar 1961 in group A
- 20:45 CET: RK Celje Pivovarna Laško vs Barça in group B
You find previews on all matches here: