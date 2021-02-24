17:00

We will visit Slovenia for our second match tonight: Celje vs Barça, throwing off at 20:45 CET. Barça have become kind of The Untouchables this season as they just keep on winning.

Barça have already locked up top spot in group B. But don't expect them to take things easy against Celje, who are still fighting to get into the top six for a play-off berth.

Take a look at the group B standings before Celje vs Barça tonight: