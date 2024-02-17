17:37
With the first two games of the day officially in the books, we're slowly turning towards the three 18.00 CET games ahead of us.
With FTC's loss against Metz, Krim have officially booked a Play-offs ticket. Zaglebie will, on the other hand, aim to secure first points of the season in the final round. In the second game, Györ - who have already secured the top spot in Group A, will welcome Brest Bretagne who are entering the game from the fourth position. Win in Hungary would, in case CSM lose in the final round, help French team secure the third spot after the group phase part of the season.
In the third game, Kristiansand who will finish fourth in Group B no matter what happens in the final round, are welcoming Ikast. Win in Norway would help the Danish side overtake the second position and a direct quarter-final ticket from Esbjerg who are scheduled to play tomorrow. Esbjerg currently have a single-point advantage over Ikast in the standings.
17:33 FULL TIME
A strong push in the final minutes creates an opportunity for FTC to level the game in the last second, but they fail to do so, and it's Metz who will add points to their total after this one. Six goals for Sarah Bouktit, and amazing 17 saves for Hatadou Sako. On the other side, Katrin Klujber finished the match with eight goals, while Kinga Janurik reached 18 saves.
17:28
A great day for Kinga Janurik between the posts for FTC! Metz lead 25:23 with a minute to go!
17:23 FULL TIME
What an outstanding performance from Bietigheim to close the group phase! Nine goals for Kelly Dulfer, four for Antje Doll, and 18 saves for Gabriela Moreschi as the German team absolutely outplayed Buducnost in every aspect of the game.
17:08
Goalkeeping battle continues in the second half as well in France as Sako and Janurik have 11 each at the moment. In Germany, on the other hand, Moreschi is currently at 16. Kelly Dulfer has nine goals.
17:00
Bietigheim keeps on widening the gap in the beginning of the second as well. Currently, the result is 23:10.
In France, Metz now has a 19:15 lead against FTC with 20 minutes left to play.
16:51
A glimpse of what we were seeing from Metz in the first half today.
16:45
A goalkeeping battle in France as Hatadou Sako, and Kinga Janurik finish the first half with nine saves each. Five-goal lead for Metz at the half with Chloe Valentini, and Louise Katharina Vinter Burgaard leading their offense with three goals each.
16:42
An incredible first half from Bietigheim helps them open the gap to 12 goals in the first half! Four goals for Kelly Dulfer, nine different scorers for the German team in the first half, and nine saves for Gabriela Moreschi. Not much Buducnost could do against that.
16:35 HALF-TIME
16:33
Four-goal lead for Metz with three more minutes left to play in the first. Their defense is looking really well in these moments!
16:25
12:8 lead for Metz heading into the final ten minutes of the first half. Hatadou Sako has seven saves already for the French team, same as Kinga Janurik for FTC.
16:21
Three goals already for Faluvegi and Dulfer as Bietigheim leads 12:5 at home against Buducnost. A splendid start for the German team, that was backed by Gabriela Moreschi and her four saves so far.
16:15
In France, Metz and FTC are levelled after 15 minutes. In Germany, Bietigheim has an 11:3 lead at the moment.
16:07
A very good start of the day for FTC!
16:00
The games are on in Metz and Ludwigsburg!
15:53
In an almost fully-packed Palais Omnisports in Metz, teams are taking the court with just over five minutes until the starting whistle.
15:40
With only 20 minutes left until the opening whistles for our first two games of the day, here are the warm-up photos from Ludwigsburg!