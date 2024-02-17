19:50

Sarah Iversen and Emma Lindqvist finish the match scoring six each as Ikast defeats Vipers 32:31 on the road. Anna Vyakhireva finished the match scoring eight goals for Vipers, while Katrine Lunde grabbed some key saves in the final minutes of the game, however that wasn't enough as Vipers failed to use the final possession of the game to score a goal that would help them secure a point in this one.



Ikast are currently second in the standings with a point ahead of Esbjerg. In case Esbjerg lose to Rapid in Bucharest tomorrow, Ikast will have the quarter-finals ticket. In case Esbjerg win, or draw against the Romanian representatives - they will be the one going straight to the quarter-finals. Vipers are, on the other hand, going into the Play-offs from the fourth position in Group B.

19:45

Seconds before the final whistle, Pauletta Foppa scored her sixth goal of the night levelling the game at 32:32, and securing a point for Brest in Hungary. Valeriia Maslova scored eight for guests, while Viktoria Györi-Lukacs finished the match with six for hosts. With this result, it is now clear Brest Bretagne will finish the group phase on the fourth position in Group A.

19:40

Loss in Slovenia means Zaglebie Lubin will finish the EHF CLW season without a single point. In a 32:19 loss Daria Michalak led them with six goals. Daria Dimitrieva scored nine for Krim.

19:35 FULL TIME

19:29

Pauletta Foppa scores her sixth goal of the night to level the game in Györ at 32:32 with only seconds left ahead!

19:27

Lois Abbingh unleashes it from far away to level the game at 28:28 with only four minutes left to play. It's going to be a narrow ending in Norway!

19:23

12 saves for Lunde so far in this one, with the experienced goalkeeper being one of the main reasons why Ikast haven't managed to pull away yet. Nine more minutes left to play - 24:26.

19:18

Two-goal lead, and a possession for Ikast with just over 10 minutes left to play in Kristiansand. In Györ, Brest have managed to cut the gap to only one goal (28:27). Valeriia Maslova has seven goals.

19:03

Ten minutes into the second half, teams are levelled in Ikast at 20:20.

18:45

An amazing first half from Krim helps the Slovenian team extend the gap to eight goals in the first half only. Daria Dimitrieva is shining offensively, while their defense looks really well backed up by Barbara Aarenhart.



Paula Arcos' buzzer beater helped Vipers open the gap to two against Ikast. Anna Vyakhireva is, once again, leading them. Finally, Györ and Brest are levelled in Hungary. Hosts will have to find a better rhythm in the second half in case they want to finish the group phase with a win, and snap the two-game losing streak.

18:35

18:28

Five goals for Pauletta Foppa so far as Brest leads 17:16 in Hungary. Sandra Toft has six saves for Györ.

18:23

A six-goal lead for Krim in these moments. Daria Dimitrieva has six goals to her name already!

𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙗𝙖𝙧𝙖 𝙕𝙞𝙢𝙖 🇵🇱✨, we will miss you in the KO phase of the #ehfcl!





18:15

Vipers and Ikast are levelled midway through the first at 7:7.

It's not easy to score such a goal against Katrine Lunde... What a great finish! 🤯😮‍💨#ehfcl #CLW

18:00

The games are on in Kristiansand, Ljubljana and Györ!

17:55

Final seconds of the game between Metz and FTC. If you haven't seen this - you have to, and if you have seen this - you'll want to see it again.

𝙋𝙐𝙍𝙀 𝘿𝙍𝘼𝙈𝘼! 🤯🥵



FTC, despite being behind the whole game, had a chance to tie the game! @metzhandball





17:48

