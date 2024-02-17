Eto

LIVE BLOG: Györ share points with Brest, Ikast defeat Vipers

17 February 2024, 15:00

The last round of the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 group phase is here, and there's still lots to be decided. In group A, Odense Håndbold and CSM Bucuresti are both in the running for the quarter-finals; in group B, Metz Handball, Team Esbjerg and Ikast Handbold can all still make the quarter-finals, while Krim Mercator Ljublijana, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Rapid Bucuresti are battling for two play-off spots.

 

SATURDAY 17 FEBRUARY

20:25

That's going to be it from us for today! Be with us again tomorrow when we'll cover the final three games of the 2023/2024 EHF CLW group phase, including our final round's MOTW - CSM against Odense. Apart from that, Rapid will host Esbjerg in Bucharest, and Sävehof will play DVSC at home. Have a wonderful night, and see you soon!

20:18

Our daily review is, as always, bringing you everything you need to know about the games we've seen, and today's we've seen a lot really!

EHF Champions League

Metz in quarter-finals, Ikast win important clash vs Vipers

DAY REVIEW: Krim Mercator Ljubljana through to play-offs, FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria left waiting

today, 0 hours ago

20:05

Some of the best photos from Kristiansand, Györ and Ljubljana - just for you!

19:50

Sarah Iversen and Emma Lindqvist finish the match scoring six each as Ikast defeats Vipers 32:31 on the road. Anna Vyakhireva finished the match scoring eight goals for Vipers, while Katrine Lunde grabbed some key saves in the final minutes of the game, however that wasn't enough as Vipers failed to use the final possession of the game to score a goal that would help them secure a point in this one. 

Ikast are currently second in the standings with a point ahead of Esbjerg. In case Esbjerg lose to Rapid in Bucharest tomorrow, Ikast will have the quarter-finals ticket. In case Esbjerg win, or draw against the Romanian representatives - they will be the one going straight to the quarter-finals. Vipers are, on the other hand, going into the Play-offs from the fourth position in Group B. 

19:45

Seconds before the final whistle, Pauletta Foppa scored her sixth goal of the night levelling the game at 32:32, and securing a point for Brest in Hungary. Valeriia Maslova scored eight for guests, while Viktoria Györi-Lukacs finished the match with six for hosts. With this result, it is now clear Brest Bretagne will finish the group phase on the fourth position in Group A. 

19:40

Loss in Slovenia means Zaglebie Lubin will finish the EHF CLW season without a single point. In a 32:19 loss Daria Michalak led them with six goals. Daria Dimitrieva scored nine for Krim. 

19:35 FULL TIME

GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC - BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL 32:32

KRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA - MKS ZAGLEBIE LUBIN 32:19

VIPERS KRISTIANSAND - IKAST HANDBOLD 31:32

19:29

Pauletta Foppa scores her sixth goal of the night to level the game in Györ at 32:32 with only seconds left ahead!

19:27

Lois Abbingh unleashes it from far away to level the game at 28:28 with only four minutes left to play. It's going to be a narrow ending in Norway!

19:23

12 saves for Lunde so far in this one, with the experienced goalkeeper being one of the main reasons why Ikast haven't managed to pull away yet. Nine more minutes left to play - 24:26. 

19:18

Two-goal lead, and a possession for Ikast with just over 10 minutes left to play in Kristiansand. In Györ, Brest have managed to cut the gap to only one goal (28:27). Valeriia Maslova has seven goals. 

19:03

Ten minutes into the second half, teams are levelled in Ikast at 20:20. 

18:45

An amazing first half from Krim helps the Slovenian team extend the gap to eight goals in the first half only. Daria Dimitrieva is shining offensively, while their defense looks really well backed up by Barbara Aarenhart.

Paula Arcos' buzzer beater helped Vipers open the gap to two against Ikast. Anna Vyakhireva is, once again, leading them. Finally, Györ and Brest are levelled in Hungary. Hosts will have to find a better rhythm in the second half in case they want to finish the group phase with a win, and snap the two-game losing streak. 

18:35

GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC - BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL 18:18

KRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA - MKS ZAGLEBIE LUBIN 18:10

VIPERS KRISTIANSAND - IKAST HANDBOLD 16:14

18:28

Five goals for Pauletta Foppa so far as Brest leads 17:16 in Hungary. Sandra Toft has six saves for Györ. 

18:23

A six-goal lead for Krim in these moments. Daria Dimitrieva has six goals to her name already!

18:15 

Vipers and Ikast are levelled midway through the first at 7:7. 

18:00

The games are on in Kristiansand, Ljubljana and Györ!

17:55

Final seconds of the game between Metz and FTC. If you haven't seen this - you have to, and if you have seen this - you'll want to see it again. 

17:48

With just under 15 minutes left until the final three games of the day, let's check out some of the best photos from the matches played in Ludwigsburg and Metz!

17:37

With the first two games of the day officially in the books, we're slowly turning towards the three 18.00 CET games ahead of us. 

With FTC's loss against Metz, Krim have officially booked a Play-offs ticket. Zaglebie will, on the other hand, aim to secure first points of the season in the final round. In the second game, Györ - who have already secured the top spot in Group A, will welcome Brest Bretagne who are entering the game from the fourth position. Win in Hungary would, in case CSM lose in the final round, help French team secure the third spot after the group phase part of the season. 

In the third game, Kristiansand who will finish fourth in Group B no matter what happens in the final round, are welcoming Ikast. Win in Norway would help the Danish side overtake the second position and a direct quarter-final ticket from Esbjerg who are scheduled to play tomorrow. Esbjerg currently have a single-point advantage over Ikast in the standings. 

17:33 FULL TIME

METZ HANDBALL - FTC RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA 25:24

A strong push in the final minutes creates an opportunity for FTC to level the game in the last second, but they fail to do so, and it's Metz who will add points to their total after this one. Six goals for Sarah Bouktit, and amazing 17 saves for Hatadou Sako. On the other side, Katrin Klujber finished the match with eight goals, while Kinga Janurik reached 18 saves. 

17:28

A great day for Kinga Janurik between the posts for FTC! Metz lead 25:23 with a minute to go!

17:23 FULL TIME

SG BBM BIETIGHEIM - WHC BUDUCNOST BEMAX 34:16

What an outstanding performance from Bietigheim to close the group phase! Nine goals for Kelly Dulfer, four for Antje Doll, and 18 saves for Gabriela Moreschi as the German team absolutely outplayed Buducnost in every aspect of the game. 

17:08

Goalkeeping battle continues in the second half as well in France as Sako and Janurik have 11 each at the moment. In Germany, on the other hand, Moreschi is currently at 16. Kelly Dulfer has nine goals. 

17:00

Bietigheim keeps on widening the gap in the beginning of the second as well. Currently, the result is 23:10. 

In France, Metz now has a 19:15 lead against FTC with 20 minutes left to play. 

16:51

A glimpse of what we were seeing from Metz in the first half today. 

16:45

A goalkeeping battle in France as Hatadou Sako, and Kinga Janurik finish the first half with nine saves each. Five-goal lead for Metz at the half with Chloe Valentini, and Louise Katharina Vinter Burgaard leading their offense with three goals each. 

16:42

An incredible first half from Bietigheim helps them open the gap to 12 goals in the first half! Four goals for Kelly Dulfer, nine different scorers for the German team in the first half, and nine saves for Gabriela Moreschi. Not much Buducnost could do against that. 

16:35 HALF-TIME

METZ HANDBALL - FTC RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA 14:9

SG BBM BIETIGHEIM - WHC BUDUCNOST BEMAX 19:7

16:33

Four-goal lead for Metz with three more minutes left to play in the first. Their defense is looking really well in these moments!

16:25

12:8 lead for Metz heading into the final ten minutes of the first half. Hatadou Sako has seven saves already for the French team, same as Kinga Janurik for FTC.

16:21

Three goals already for Faluvegi and Dulfer as Bietigheim leads 12:5 at home against Buducnost. A splendid start for the German team, that was backed by Gabriela Moreschi and her four saves so far. 

16:15

In France, Metz and FTC are levelled after 15 minutes. In Germany, Bietigheim has an 11:3 lead at the moment. 

16:07

A very good start of the day for FTC!

16:00

The games are on in Metz and Ludwigsburg!

15:53

In an almost fully-packed Palais Omnisports in Metz, teams are taking the court with just over five minutes until the starting whistle. 

15:40

With only 20 minutes left until the opening whistles for our first two games of the day, here are the warm-up photos from Ludwigsburg!

20240215 CLW R14 Preview Depuiset Quote
We're going to prepare well for this match, we know it's going to be very tough, and we're going to do everything we can to bring home the win. We know that it will also be good to be able to play in front of our fans, so we're going to give it everything we've got and try to make as few mistakes as possible to give ourselves every chance of winning, and that's very important for us.
Camille Depuiset
Goalkeeper, Metz Handball

15:19

In the game in Metz, both teams will be highly motivated to secure points, but for different reasons. And while the hosts need a new win to officially book a quarter-final ticket, FTC will be hoping for new points that would help them seal the deal when it comes to who makes the Play-offs from Group B. At the moment, Hungarian team has only a single-point advantage over seventh-positioned Rapid Bucuresti that's going to welcome Esbjerg tomorrow. 

On the other hand, a win against Buducnost could help Bietigheim overtake the fifth spot from DVSC in Group A with the Hungarian team currently having a one point advantage over Germans. DVSC is playing Sävehof tomorrow. Buducnost no longer have a chance to make it through to the Play-offs. 

15:15

The action today starts from 16.00 CET with Bietigheim welcoming Buducnost, and Metz hosting FTC. Later on (18.00 CET) Györ will welcome Brest, Kristiansand will play Ikast at home, and Zaglebie will travel to Slovenia to meet Krim. 

15:05

Welcome to the live coverage of the final group phase round of the EHF Champions League Women season! We're happy to have you here with us during this five-game Saturday. With five games coming our way today - it's time to get things started!

13:00

It is the last round of the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 and very little is decided - apart from Györi Audi ETO KC winning group A, despite losing the last two games. There are quarter-final spots still to play for in both groups, and in group B, the ranking of the teams in fifth, sixth and seventh is not decided.

Let's begin our coverage this weekend with a look at what teams need to do to stay in the competition or skip the play-offs entirely.

20240213 CLW Calculations Main Metz
EHF Champions League

What teams need in last round of group phase

CALCULATIONS: Still several knockout spots in EHF Champions League Women to be decided this weekend

4 days ago
