Two more teams confirmed in European League quarter-finals
Following the EHF European League Women round 6 matches on Saturday, two more sides, Sola HK and Neptunes Nantes, secured their berths in the quarter-finals.
Only one spot in the next round is still at stake, and even a draw against CSM Targu Jiu on Sunday will be enough for Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC to progress.
We played very well in defence, but we had a bit more trouble in the attacking game, but I am happy that we won.
We were too relaxed and made too many technical faults and had a horrible defense. We knew we were through to the next round, but we have to work harder to get through to the EHF Finals.
Today, Braila was stronger than us, especially much more precise than us. Braila deserve their first place in the group and showed us the distance we need to go in the EHF European League to play for the first group places.
We expected a difficult match, we had a good start, I tried to make as many changes as possible to give playing time to all players. At the same time, we wanted to end this group with a win. I'm glad it was a definite one.
It wasn't our best match, but we try to learn something from each one. It was an opportunity for us to play in the European League and we tried to enjoy to the fullest these matches.
We got off to a good start, and managed to be in the lead from start to finish. Luckily we had a few goals in front, and that made it possible to keep calm – and then we play good handball.
We started bad in the game, both in defence and attack. Sola played very fast, and we didn’t manage to get into the game.