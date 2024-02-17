20240217

Two more teams confirmed in European League quarter-finals

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
17 February 2024, 21:30

Following the EHF European League Women round 6 matches on Saturday, two more sides, Sola HK and Neptunes Nantes, secured their berths in the quarter-finals.

Only one spot in the next round is still at stake, and even a draw against CSM Targu Jiu on Sunday will be enough for Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC to progress.

  • Sola secured not only the quarter-final ticket, but also first place in group D as they defeated Costa del Sol Malaga
  • Malaga still have a chance to go through, but it will happen only if Mosonmagyarovar lose against CSM Targu Jiu on Sunday
  • Nantes secured their progression even before their match on Sunday, as CS Gloria 2018 BN's win against HSG Bensheim/Auerbach was a favourable result for the French side
  • following a defeat to Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, HC Podravka Vegeta are certain to finish second in group A behind Storhamar Handball Elite
  • H.C.Dunarea Braila secured top position in group B following a victory at Chambray Touraine Handball, as their goalkeeper Kira Trusova did a great job

GROUP A

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) 23:22 (12:9)

Before this match, Podravka had already sealed their quarter-final spot, while their Danish rivals had lost a chance to progress. With a win, the Croatian side would have stayed in fight for the top position in the group, but now they will definitely finish second with seven points. In turn, Nykøbing left the tournament on a high, taking their second straight win on home court. The hosts were dominant throughout the match, boasting a good defence, and they led 20:16 with 10 minutes to go. Podravka slashed the gap to just one goal in the closing minutes, but they were unable to do more.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240217 NFH Podravka Jensen Quote
We played very well in defence, but we had a bit more trouble in the attacking game, but I am happy that we won.
Kasper Jensen
Head coach, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold
20240217 NFH Podravka Pandza Quote
We were too relaxed and made too many technical faults and had a horrible defense. We knew we were through to the next round, but we have to work harder to get through to the EHF Finals.
Katarina Pandza
Left back, HC Podravka Vegeta

GROUP B

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) 19:24 (10:14)

Following their fifth win in six matches, Braila are certain to finish top of the group, as they have an advantage over Thüringer HC on head-to-head results. In turn, Chambray rank third in the group with four points and are eliminated. The French team hoped to bow out in style in front of their home crowd, but Braila seized the initiative in the first half and led by four goals at the break. Their goalkeeper Kira Trusova played an excellent game, ending it with 19 saves and a 50 per cent save rate, and while her colleague from Chambray, Agathe Quiniou, also did quite well, the visitors had no problems clinching a victory.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240217 Chambray Lanfranchi Quote
Today, Braila was stronger than us, especially much more precise than us. Braila deserve their first place in the group and showed us the distance we need to go in the EHF European League to play for the first group places.
Mathieu Lanfranchi
Head coach, Chambray Touraine Handball
20240217 NFH Podravka 3
Nykøbing Falster Håndbold
20240217 NFH Podravka 2
Nykøbing Falster Håndbold
20240217 NFH Podravka 1
Nykøbing Falster Håndbold
20240217 Chambray Braila 1
Alexis Calmel

GROUP C

CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach (GER) 33:24 (18:16)

After two straight wins, Bensheim still harboured some hopes of reaching the quarter-final, but the German debutants needed to defeat Gloria in order to stay in the fight, and it was a challenging task. The team from Bistrita had secured the top position in the group prior to this encounter, yet they did not relax their approach and showed their quality on Saturday. Right wing Sonia Seraficeanu played a superb game, converting 13 of 14 shots, while her teammate Renata De Arruda boasted a 42 per cent save rate. Being the only undefeated team in the current group stage, Gloria also helped Nantes, who have five points and will finish second regardless of their result against MKS FunFloor Lublin on Sunday. With four points, Bensheim are certain to take third position.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240208 ELW Round 5 Preview Gloria Quote
We expected a difficult match, we had a good start, I tried to make as many changes as possible to give playing time to all players. At the same time, we wanted to end this group with a win. I'm glad it was a definite one.
Florentin Pera
Head coach, CSM Gloria 2018 BN
20240210 Bensheimauerbach Nantes Ahlgrimm Quote
It wasn't our best match, but we try to learn something from each one. It was an opportunity for us to play in the European League and we tried to enjoy to the fullest these matches.
Heike Ahlgrimm
Head coach, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach

GROUP D

Sola HK (NOR) vs Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP) 36:31 (18:15)

Even a defeat by fewer than five goals would have secured Sola's top position in the group, but the Norwegian team put on a confident performance on home court, taking their fifth win in six group matches. Sola started the match very well, opening a 5:0 lead before Isabelle Dos Santos Medeiros scored Malaga's first goal seven and a half minutes into the game. After that, the Spanish side constantly tried to fight back, but the Scandinavians stayed in control. Kristina Novak did well in attack, scoring eight goals for Sola, while her teammate Rikke Granlund recorded 12 saves. Despite a defeat, Malaga still have a chance to become the first Spanish team to reach the EHF European League Women quarter-final. But their destiny is not in their hands, as only a home win for Targu Jiu against Mosonmagyarovar will see Malaga through.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240217 Sola Malaga Stegavik Quote
We got off to a good start, and managed to be in the lead from start to finish. Luckily we had a few goals in front, and that made it possible to keep calm – and then we play good handball.
Steffen Stormo Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK
20240217 Sola Malaga Gallardo Quote
We started bad in the game, both in defence and attack. Sola played very fast, and we didn’t manage to get into the game.
Jesus Gallardo
Head coach, Costa del Sol Malaga
20240217 Sola Malaga 4
Kenneth McDowell
20240217 Sola Malaga 3
Hans Lie
20240217 Sola Malaga 2
Kenneth McDowell
20240217 Gloria Bensheim 2
CS Gloria 2018 BN
20240217 Gloria Bensheim 1
CS Gloria 2018 BN

Main photo © Kenneth McDowell

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240217 Metz FTC 4
Previous Article Metz in quarter-finals, Ikast win important clash vs Vipers

Latest news

More News