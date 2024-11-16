Final round of the year of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 threw off on Saturday with HB Ludwigsburg and Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub securing home wins against Vipers Kristiansand and CS Gloria 2018 BN in their rematches, bouncing back from convincing defeats just a week earlier.

Metz Handball remained the only unbeaten team in the competition after yet another convincing performance against Krim Mercator. Podravka Vegeta were the lucky side as Katarina Pandža beat the buzzer for the third win of the season and leapfrogged Storhamar Elite in the standings.