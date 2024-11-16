Metz still unbeaten, buzzer-beater drama in Croatia; NFH score first win

16 November 2024, 20:05

Final round of the year of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 threw off on Saturday with HB Ludwigsburg and Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub securing home wins against Vipers Kristiansand and CS Gloria 2018 BN in their rematches, bouncing back from convincing defeats just a week earlier.

Metz Handball remained the only unbeaten team in the competition after yet another convincing performance against Krim Mercator. Podravka Vegeta were the lucky side as Katarina Pandža beat the buzzer for the third win of the season and leapfrogged Storhamar Elite in the standings.

  • Ludwigsburg grabbed their first home win in four matches after an outstanding Johanna Bundsen's performance - goalkeeper saved 20 Vipers' attempts at 40,82 per cent save efficiency
  • As many as 11 out of 13 field players scored at least once for Ludwigsburg and stopped Vipers' two-game winning streak
  • Aimee Von Pereira, Alberte Madsen and Mona Obaidli netted 19 goals between them for Nykøbing's maiden win of the season, or almost 60 per cent of all Nykøbing's goals
  • Podravka are on a four-game unbeaten streak after securing two points against Storhamar in the last moments of the game - Katarina Pandža, who delivered the winning goal, netted five altogether; Klara Birtic scored six
  • despite Krim's second defeat against Metz, Jovanka Radicevic still managed to net six times, bringing her overall tally to 1,161 goals - she is the new all-time EHF Champions League Women scorer, surpassing Cristina Neagu by one goal

GROUP A

Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub (DEN) vs CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) 32:24 (16:13)

After losing 29:37 a week earlier, Nykøbing were determined to get their revenge and claim their first win of the season. After a balanced start, Gloria struggled to find their rhythm in the attack as Nykøbing's solid defence forced them into mistakes. The Danish side built a three-goal lead and withstood Gloria's attempts to narrow the gap. Aimee Von Pereira led the charge for the home side, maintaining the intensity right up until halftime with five goals. The Romanian club had few chances to shift the momentum in the second half when they closed down the deficit to a single goal, but goalkeeper Catharina Broch made sure Nykøbing stayed on the victory course. Natalia Nosek's seven goals and Renata De Arruda's 11 saves were not enough for Gloria.

The energy level was the difference. They beat us all over the court last time. The losers learn more than the winners, and we learned from that game. Last time we did not get any two-minute suspensions, because our energy level was not the same as today. I am happy.
Jakob Larsen
Head coach, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold
They played with big energy, better than last week. We had medical problems.
Florentin Pera
Head coach, CS Gloria 2018 BN
HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 25:24 (14:12)

Like the week before, the clash between these two sides was evenly matched. Podravka had a small edge, but Storhamar refused to back down and with good defensive display, were neck-to-neck. However, near the end of the first half, Podravka capitalised on Storhamar's turnovers and made a mark. Klara Birtic scored her third goal to push Podravka to a three-goal lead (14:11). A better second half performance gave Storhamar new confidence, and Ane Cecilie Høgseth netted for 17:16, their first lead after 6:5 in the 12th minute. They extended it to 23:20 and forced Podravka to call two timeouts in three minutes. In the following seven minutes, Podravka netted twice while Storhamar were left reeling in the attack, thus bringing an exciting finish in Koprivnica. Storhamar went to the last attack with 7 vs 6, Lucija Bešen stopped it and Katarina Pandža scored with the buzzer into an empty net.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

I'm overjoyed. It will be much easier for us now in January in Nykøbing. We deserved this win. We started badly in the second half, we missed a lot, while our defence was not good. You need a bit of luck in sports. I think today we had it on our side and I want to congratulate my teammates.
Katarina Pandža
Left back, HC Podravka Vegeta
I felt that we had a great second period. I really thought that we could have taken this match and therefore I'm really disappointed. We played a great match and fought until the end. We also made some big mistakes and that's why it ended this way.
Ane Cecilie Høgseth
Line player, Storhamar Handball Elite
Metz Handball (FRA) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 34:30 (14:11)

Krim made their way to Metz with a fresh start under new coach Žiga Novak, a former assistant coach who took over following Dragan Adzic's departure. Novak was determined to shake things up and inject new energy into the team. For 20 minutes, Krim fought hard, keeping up with Metz as neither side had more than a one-goal lead. When Cléopatre Darleux pulled off a couple of great saves, Metz spurred a goal-run. Sarah Bouktit and Chloé Valentini kept on giving, both ending with nine goals scored, as Metz proved too strong. Their biggest lead in the second half was by six, and Krim managed to reduce it with the help of Tatjana Brnovic, but still had to accept their fourth straight defeat.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

We are very happy. I remember when we drew in Storhamar, I was anxious about our level and our chances to improve in the group. Then we started winning game after game and now we’re happy. Some players will play in the international competition, and some will stay here. We have seven points more than Krim, and that’s incredible. It’s unbelievable to be in this position in this group.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coach, Metz Handball
The explanation for the defeat is simple: we were too short, and we didn’t capitalize on the chances we created. In the first half, we followed our game plan, attacking the way we wanted and defending aggressively. Then we made some mistakes in our game, missed chances in front of goal, and conceded easy goals. After that, we tried to catch up, but that takes a lot of energy, so we were just too short—or maybe not precise enough in something. But anyway, we did the best we could.
Žiga Novak
Head coach, Krim Mercator Ljubljana
GROUP B

HB Ludwigsburg (GER) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 33:29 (18:15)

HB Ludwigsburg outplayed Vipers and secured their first home win of the season. Johanna Bundsen was on fire at the start of the game, stopping shots with an incredible 70 per cent efficiency early on and finishing the first half with 11 saves. Despite her outstanding performance, Ludwigsburg could not capitalise, as eight turnovers kept Vipers within reach. Everything changed around the 20th minute with Vipers' hasty attack pushing Ludwigsburg to a strong 16:11 lead, courtesy of Dorottya Faluvégi. That lead morphed to a six goals early in the second half as things started to go awry for Vipers following the injury of their best scorer, Jamina Roberts. Whatever coach Tomás Hlavatý tried, it was not working for Norwegians - their biggest trail was by seven, but with the help of Tuva Høve they managed to close the gap before the final buzzer.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

It was a tough game again. Vipers are very good in defence and have good goalkeepers, maybe two of the best in the world. Last week we struggled a lot. Today was not totally opposite, but of course winning more situations one against one. We did not let them score many easy goals. I think we were up against a very good opponent today and we need the points, because we are in a group where we have so many good teams. I think we have five, six teams who can all go to FINAL4. And therefore it was very important for us to win this match. In the end a little bit chaotic but I think it was a very good match.
Jakob Vestergaard
Head coach, HB Ludwigsburg
Congratulations to Ludwigsburg. They were the toughest team today on the court. Our defence was not working today. We scored 29 goals away, which is all good. Our opportunities in attack were lower after Jamina was out. We were fighting, but the key today was that we did not win one-on-one duels and Ludwigsburg did it very well.
Tomás Hlavatý
Head coach, Vipers Kristiansand
