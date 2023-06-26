21:22

Now, let's switch to beach handball for a moment.

The MVPs of the 2022/23 season are the same players who have been named MVP at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 last month... Spanish legend Asun Batista and Portuguese youngster Gabriel Conceição!

How would you describe beach handball in one word, Anja Althaus asks.

"My life," Asun Batista says, and that is the truth.

21:21

That completes our teams of the season, women:

Left wing: Emma Friis – DEN / Ikast Handbold

Left back: Cristina Neagu – ROU / CSM Bucuresti

Centre back: Henny Reistad – NOR / Team Esbjerg

Right back: Nora Mørk – NOR / Team Esbjerg

Right back: Ana Gros – SLO / Györi Audi ETO KC

Right wing: Angela Malestein – NED / FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

Line player: Vilde Ingstad – NOR / Team Esbjerg

MVP & Goalkeeper: Katrine Lunde – NOR / Vipers Kristiansand

Defender: Kathrine Heindahl – DEN / Team Esbjerg

The women's 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 has been revealed 😍#EHFExcellenceAwards pic.twitter.com/MdjLprRte7 — European Handball Federation (@EHF_Activities) June 26, 2023

Men:

Left wing: Timur Dibirov – RUS / HC PPD Zagreb

MVP & Left back: Simon Pytlick – DEN / GOG

Centre back: Luc Steins – NED / Paris Saint-Germain Handball

Right back: Mathias Gidsel – DEN / Füchse Berlin

Right wing: Hans Lindberg – DEN / Füchse Berlin

Line player: Ludovic Fabregas – FRA / Barça

Goalkeeper: Niklas Landin – DEN / THW Kiel

Defender: Thiagus Petrus – BRA / Barça

Ladies and gentlemen, here is the men's 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 2022/23 👌🌟#EHFExcellenceAwards pic.twitter.com/tQwYu4cGuy — European Handball Federation (@EHF_Activities) June 26, 2023

21:19

The stars of the future? Our rookies of the season are Brest Bretagne Handball's Pauletta Foppa and Barça's Domen Makuc. Congrats both!

21:15

Best defenders? Kathrine Heindahl and Tiagus Petrus!

"If the coach thinks I have to play just in defence, I play defence. If any moment he thinks I have to play in attack, I go there and score the goals," says Tiagus Petrus, who used to play in attack but is a key defender for Barça nowadays.

21:06

Who has done best between the posts? Katrine Lunde and Niklas Landin are the best goalkeepers of the past season!

"It was an incredible season," says Niklas Landin, who is set to move back from Germany to Denmark this summer. "It was a lot of fun and I am extremely proud."

20:59

The standout line players of 2022/23 have been Vilde Ingstad and Ludovic Fabregas!

"I feel very happy and proud for getting this award," says Ingstad per video message.

20:56

"I am just standing in the corner, relaxing. It is not so hard!"

Füchse Berlin right wing Hans Lindberg explains how he can still be the best in his position at age 41.

20:52

The best on the right wing are... Angela Malestein and Hans Lindberg!

20:49

Right backs... we have three! Two winners on the women's side as Nora Mørk and Ana Gros end on the exactly same amount of votes, and one winner on the men's side, Mathias Gidsel.

Ana Gros says "it is an amazing honour and I have to thank both my teams: Slovenia and Györ," adding she is "proud and happy" with the award and sees it as an additional "push" for the near future.

Watch out for Gros next season again!

20:42

On to the centre backs: Luc Steins and Henny Reistad receiving the honours for this position.

"I am really honoured to receive this award. It was a tough season with a lot of ups and downs," says Luc Steins, who is not present tonight but has sent a video message.

20:38

Cristina Neagu and Simon Pytlick are our best left backs of the 2022/23 season.

"It was a big honour to be part of the Danish team at such young age. That was a great feeling," Pytlick tells Victor Tomás in the on-stage interview.

20:30

And the winners are...

The awarding of the best players of the 2022/23 is starting right now!

We start with the left wings... Emma Friis and Timur Diborov are the first. Congrats!