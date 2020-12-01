21:39

The second half has begun in most of the matches and Montpellier have started well, opening an 18:14 lead over Alingsas, who are still very much in this game and will have the confidence of last week's win over Magdeburg to keep them going.

21:27 | HALF-TIME

Fivers 19:20 Abanca Ademar Leon

Sporting CP 12:15 USAM Nimes Gard

RK Nexe 8:15 SC Magdeburg

Montpellier HB 16:13 Alingsas HK

RK Trimo Trebnje 14:12 HC Eurofarm Pelister

A wide variety of games on display here, from the one-sided game with just 23 goals in the first half to a super tight one with 39 scored!

21:18

Sporting and Nimes are engaged in a fun scrap, with Nimes just ahead 11:10 after 26 minutes which has already seen five two-minute suspensions. There have been some very bright moments as well though.

21:09

Magdeburg are aiming to bounce back from their surprise defeat to Alingsas last week and it's so far so good against Nexe.

They lead 12:7 after 22 minutes and Jannik Green is on a brilliant 50% save rate.

21:02

There is no crowd at the Fivers vs Leon game but I'm delighted to report that the ghost of Hollgasse in Vienna is back! The ghost won't be too displeased with what its seeing so far as Fivers are going toe-to-toe with their guests after 13 minutes.

20:54

Early doors in our late throw-offs and there is very little to choose between the 10 teams involved.

In case you missed the game-winner from Ruiz for Plock, here it is in all its glory, what a way to grab victory at the death.

20:36

No rest for the wicked as we move on to our second batch of matches this evening and I have a feeling there is more drama on the way.

Fivers (AUT) vs Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP)

Sporting CP (POR) vs USAM Nimes Gard (FRA)

RK Nexe (CRO) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs Alingsas HK (SWE)

RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)

20:22 | RESULTS

Fenix Toulouse HB 25:26 Orlen Wisla Plock

Füchse Berlin 33:29 CS Dinamo Bucuresti

IFK Kristianstad 32:25 TATRAN Presov

HC CSKA 32:24 Besiktas Aygaz

Toulouse are fast becoming the go-to team for late drama in the European League! After finding themselves 24:22 down, they go on a 3:0 run in three minutes to lead with just over a minute to play.

Alvaro Ruiz equalises for Plock while drawing a two-minute suspension for Toulouse, who are now a man down in their final attack, they lose possession and now Plock have the chance to snatch back victory...

And it's Ruiz again! This time on the end of an in-flight goal to secure a 26:25 victory for Plock, giving their understrength squad a third win in the group phase.

20:06

Final six minutes of the game in Toulouse and Plock have regained control, just about, leading 24:22. Still plenty of time for things to change and so more saves like this will be welcomed by the home side.

Meanwhile, Füchse and Kristiansand look to have wrapped up victory and CSKA still look comfortable despite an improved effort by Besiktas.