14:45

Goals and assists: Helene Fauske provided both for Herning-Ikast in the first half. However, one assist was particularly eye-catching!

14:41

HALF-TIME: Herning-Ikast Handbold 13:13 Handball Club Lada

Line Hougaard's brilliant spin effort with approximately 30 seconds left in the half for Herning-Ikast ensures that the two teams are level at the break.

Lada must win the second half by at least two goals to progress to the EHF Finals Women, but they will need to stop Helene Fauske from adding too many more to her seven-goal total!

14:33

Lada had missed their first three penalties of the match. For Lada's fourth attempt from the seven-metre line, Alena Blokhina fired her shot past Sabine Englert into the bottom left-hand corner. With three minutes to go in the half, the score is 11:11.

14:26

With three goals, Olga Shcherbak is on top of Lada's scoring chart after 23 minutes. Take a look at her powerful burst through the defence (plus the shot!) from earlier in the half.

14:18

A five-minute goal drought for Herning-Ikast is broken through Helene Fauske converting a penalty.

14:14

With three saves to one after 11 minutes, Lada's Daria Dereven is ahead in the goalkeeping battle against Herning Ikast's Sabine Englert – although there is obviously a long way to go in this match!

14:06

Whenever Herning-Ikast play in the EHF European League Women, a lot of eyes – including those of their opponents – will be on Helene Fauske. Fauske scored with her first shot of the game from nine metres, had her second opportunity saved by Lada goalkeeper Daria Dereven and has just broken through to make it two from three.

14:02

Here are the line-ups for Herning Ikast's second leg against Lada.

13:50

Next up for us is the second leg between Herning-Ikast Handbold and HC Lada. Whilst the Danish club obviously start favourites after their 31:29 victory in the first leg, they will probably want to build on their lead in order to avoid any difficult moments in the closing stages. As anyone who follows handball knows, a two-goal lead can be wiped out in under a minute.

Meanwhile, Adrian Costeiu's review of Minaur Baia Mare's win in the second leg against Dunarea Braila is online and available for you to read.