Live Blog: Baia Mare and Herning-Ikast advance to EHF Finals
After recording away victories last weekend in the first legs matches of the EHF European League Women quarter-finals, CS Minaur Bara Mare and Herning-Ikast sealed their places at the EHF Finals Women with second leg victories over Dunarea Braila and Lada, respectively.
On Sunday, two more second leg matches from the quarter-final stage remain: Siófok KC will host Astrakhanochka for the second time in three days, while Nantes Atlantique meet Zvezda.
- on Saturday, Minaur Baia Mare defeat Dunarea Braila 27:25 and Herning-Ikast beat Lada 28:25
- on Sunday, Nantes Atlantique face Zvezda at 14:00 CEST and Siófok meet Astrakhanochka at 16:00 CEST
Saturday 3 April
16:30
Minaur Baia Mare and Herning-Ikast took the final step on the road to the EHF Finals. Who will join them on Sunday? Rejoin us at 13:00 CEST for build-up prior to Nantes Atlantique vs Zvezda and Siófok vs Astrakhanochka.
16:11
15:50
15:36
FULL-TIME: Herning-Ikast Handbold 28:25 Handball Club Lada
Herning-Ikast overcome Lada's resilient and tenacious display to record a three-goal win in the second leg. With wins in both legs, the Danish side advance to the EHF Finals Women with a five-goal win on aggregate – 59:54.
15:27
Lada's penalty nightmare continues as Jessica Ryde stops another for Herning-Ikast. Lada have converted just one from six from the seven-metre line. In a tight match, it is fair to assume that it has made the difference.
15:18
Stine Skogrand scores a relatively easy breakthrough chance and Herning-Ikast lead 26:23. This time... it would appear that Lada's fate is sealed.
15:15
With just under 10 minutes remaining, after a goal-for-goal run, the score is tied at 23:23. Lada have to win by at least two goals but given the result of the first leg, it will almost certainly have to be by three goals.
15:09
No sooner than you think that Herning-Ikast have asserted their authority on the match, Lada respond. For the second time in the half, Lada have equalised after trailing by three goals.
15:01
Herning-Ikast scored three unanswered goals at the start of the second half to take a 16:13 lead, but Lada have hit back with a 3:0 run to level at 16:16. Are there signs of some nerves from both teams? Possibly!
14:45
Goals and assists: Helene Fauske provided both for Herning-Ikast in the first half. However, one assist was particularly eye-catching!
14:41
HALF-TIME: Herning-Ikast Handbold 13:13 Handball Club Lada
Line Hougaard's brilliant spin effort with approximately 30 seconds left in the half for Herning-Ikast ensures that the two teams are level at the break.
Lada must win the second half by at least two goals to progress to the EHF Finals Women, but they will need to stop Helene Fauske from adding too many more to her seven-goal total!
14:33
Lada had missed their first three penalties of the match. For Lada's fourth attempt from the seven-metre line, Alena Blokhina fired her shot past Sabine Englert into the bottom left-hand corner. With three minutes to go in the half, the score is 11:11.
14:26
With three goals, Olga Shcherbak is on top of Lada's scoring chart after 23 minutes. Take a look at her powerful burst through the defence (plus the shot!) from earlier in the half.
14:18
A five-minute goal drought for Herning-Ikast is broken through Helene Fauske converting a penalty.
14:14
With three saves to one after 11 minutes, Lada's Daria Dereven is ahead in the goalkeeping battle against Herning Ikast's Sabine Englert – although there is obviously a long way to go in this match!
14:06
Whenever Herning-Ikast play in the EHF European League Women, a lot of eyes – including those of their opponents – will be on Helene Fauske. Fauske scored with her first shot of the game from nine metres, had her second opportunity saved by Lada goalkeeper Daria Dereven and has just broken through to make it two from three.
14:02
Here are the line-ups for Herning Ikast's second leg against Lada.
13:50
Next up for us is the second leg between Herning-Ikast Handbold and HC Lada. Whilst the Danish club obviously start favourites after their 31:29 victory in the first leg, they will probably want to build on their lead in order to avoid any difficult moments in the closing stages. As anyone who follows handball knows, a two-goal lead can be wiped out in under a minute.
13:36
As we say goodbye to Dunarea Braila from this season's EHF European League Women, check out Marina Dmitrovic's spin move that may also leave you thinking about an Australian pop singer who performed at the closing ceremony of the 2015 IHF Men's World Championships in Qatar.
13:28
FULL-TIME: CS Minaur Baia Mare 27:25 HC Dunarea Braila
Celebrations have commenced for Minaur Baia Mare, who have defeated Dunarea Braila 27:25 in the second leg to complete a 58:49 aggregate victory over their Romanian counterparts. We will see Minaur Baia Mare at the EHF Finals Women!
13:16
And here is Jovana Kovacevic's in-flight finish for Minaur Baia Mare from earlier in the half. Kovacevic's shooting percentage was low in the first half, but she has stepped up a gear in the second period.
13:11
With just over 12 minutes to go, Dunarea Braila have called another timeout. In truth, though, it is looking as though the task is now beyond them as they trail 23:20 in the second leg and by 10 goals on aggregate.
13:05
If Jovana Kovacevic's delightful in-flight finish to give Baia Mare a 21:19 lead is anything to go by, the hosts are feeling more relaxed as the likelihood of them reaching the EHF Finals Women increases.
12:59
Jelena Lavko and Jovana Kovacevic have again been registering on the scoresheet for Minaur Baia Mare. From Baia Mare's integral pair, it was Lavko who led the way for her side in the first half – both through scoring directly and providing assists like this one below.
12:48
It is probably unsurprising given the closeness of the half-time scoreline, but the shooting and attack efficiencies for Baia Mare and Dunarea Braila were very similar in the first half.
12:38
What might be considered an underwhelming first half reignited in the last five five minutes as Dunarea Braila took a 14:11 lead, only for Baia Mare to come within one at the break. If the pass had connected on a potential fast break with five seconds to go in the half, Baia Mare could have had the opportunity to draw level in the second leg, but they still lead by six goals on aggregate.
12:29
With three goals so far, Maria Kanaval is Dunarea Braila's joint top scorer in the first half – and her tally included this long-range effort that helped her side establish an early lead.
12:23
Baia Mare's defensive work has been extending the length of some of Dunarea Braila's attacks but the visitors have their noses in front, 10:9, after 21 minutes.
12:10
Dunarea Braila made a sharp start, taking a 4:1 lead, but a quickfire 3:0 run from Baia Mare levelled the score at 4:4. With exactly 10 minutes gone and the score level at 5:5, Dunarea Braila have called a timeout.
12:00
We are underway and here are the line-ups for both teams.
11:45
Minaur Baia Mare hold a sizeable seven-goal lead against Dunarea Braila after last week's first leg. With this clash being between two Romanian sides, we also have their domestic head-to-head record available to use as a guide. As was mentioned in the preview, Dunarea Braila have not beaten Baia Mare in any competition eight years. While that period includes Baia Mare's fall from the top of Romanian handball and their subsequent rebirth, Dunarea Braila certainly have a huge task ahead of them today.
11:15
Good morning and welcome to coverage of the second leg quarter-final matches from the EHF European League Women! With CS Minaur Baia Mare vs H.C Dunarea Braila set to throw-off at 12:00 CEST, we have a relatively early start to proceedings this Saturday.
