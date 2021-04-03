Baia Mare make history with another win against Braila

A convincing 31:24 in the first leg handed enough breathing space for Baia Mare in the second game against Romanian counterparts HC Dunarea Braila in the Romanian derby of the quarter-finals of the EHF European League Women.

But Baia Mare proved they are a tough nut to crack at home, after a flawless second half that saw them seal a convincing 27:25 win.

QUARTER-FINAL, LEG 2

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs HC Dunarea Braila (ROU) 27:25 (13:14)

First leg: 31:24. Aggregate result: 58:49

a 4:0 unanswered run from Baia Mare closed the gap after Braila jumped to an early 4:1 lead

strong games from backs Maria Kanaval (four goals) and former Baia Mare player Madalina Zamfirescu (three) helped Braila bounce back and open a three-goal lead

Baia Mare extended their unbeaten streak on their home court, after a 5:2 run spurred by left back Jovana Kovacevic – the game’s top scorer with seven goals

the loss knocks Braila out of the competition, with their winless streak against Baia Mare extending now to 16 games

with a 58:49 aggregate win, Baia Mare are the first team to secure a berth for the inaugural EHF Finals Women

Are Baia Mare the favourites for the trophy?

Since Minaur lost their only European final, the Women’s EHF Challenge Cup against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund in the 2002/03 season, the Romanian side has not been in the running for European silverware.

Yet in one of their best-ever seasons in European handball, with a strong back line and already proven players in the other positions, Baia Mare are now dreaming of more. Progressing to the EHF Finals Women is a big achievement for the Romanian side, who lost only one game before securing their berth.