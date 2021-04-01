Debelic: “They will give their best to remain undefeated”

Debelic is an important player for Croatia, both on and off the court. Full of positivity and easy to talk to, always with a smile on her face, she did not have a problem fitting into the Astrakhanochka team.

“I love it here in Russia. Some people have some stereotypes about Russia and Russian clubs but everything around the club is well organised. I also enjoy the culture and food — I must say that because I love to eat. Food, people and new friends are something I will always remember. Another big plus is that I learned Russian.”

This is her first and last season in Astrakhanochka. All eyes were on her after the great EURO success and Debelic received an invitation from Vipers Kristianstad. From next season, she will be part of the Norwegian powerhouse.

“Vipers is another big step for me and my career. They are a top European club with even higher ambitions and I’m happy they gave me the opportunity to prove myself. That’s why I want to accomplish as much as I can with Astrakhanochka as I will soon be saying goodbye to my friends in Russia,” says Debelic.

Lofty goals

Astrakhanochka had big goals from the beginning of their first season back in a European cup group phase after 2016/17. In the EHF European League Women, they were aiming for the first two places in the group and to proceed as far as possible — and they achieved it. Now they face the quarter-finals as well as important matches in the Russian league.

“Astrakhanochka won third place in the Russian Cup — just like the last year. We had many injuries this season and tough away matches which affected us. We are not as strong as we were at the beginning of the season. We had our goals for the EHF European League and Russian league, and for now, we have achieved then,” says Debelic.

In group C of the EHF European League, the Russian side finished second with eight points right behind CS Minaur Baia Mare. In the quarter-finals, Astrakhanochka will meet Siófok KC in double header in Hungary next week.

The first leg is scheduled for Friday 2 April at 19:00 CEST and the second one will be played on Sunday 4 April at 16:00 CEST. Both will be streamed live on EHFTV.

“We came second in the group. I must say we were satisfied with that. Somehow, that was the goal. Our next opponent is Siófok. The Hungarian team is one of the top clubs in this competition and it will not be easy. They aim high and have an advantage of the home court in both matches,” says Debelic.

“We have our good sides and bad sides, just like them. I expect a tight match until the very end. I think there is no favourite in this double header. They are an experienced team without a defeat in their group and I am sure they will give their best to remain undefeated. My team will fight as much as we can. We want to go as far as we can.”

For Debelic, there are some well-known faces in Siófok’s squad. Even though they will be on two opposite sides, she is looking forward to seeing her national teammate Katarina Jezic and Croatian coaches Zdravko Zovko and Nikola Skoric.

“I am happy that I will see some familiar faces in Hungary. It’s always nice to catch up with your friends. I still don’t know if Penka [Andrea Kobetic] will be there as I know she had problems with her ankle, but I’m glad that I will be able to talk to Keti [Jezic] and our coaches from Croatia.”

EHF EURO 2020 photo: Anze Malovrh/kolektiff