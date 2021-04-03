Herning-Ikast too strong for Lada again

Following a 31:29 win in Togliatti last week, Herning-Ikast Handbold were in the driving seat and had a good chance to reach the EHF Finals Women.

And at home, the Danish team defeated Handball Club Lada again, this time with a 28:25 scoreline, and progressed to the next stage.

QUARTER-FINAL, LEG 2

Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs Handball Club Lada (RUS) 28:25 (13:13)

First leg: 31:29. Aggregate result: 59:54

Herning-Ikast reached their third straight semi-final of the second-tier European club competition: in 2018/19, they lost to fellow Danish side Esbjerg in the EHF Cup, and one year later, the semi-finals were canceled due to the Covid-19

the Danish side recorded their sixth consecutive win in the current competition

powered by Daria Dereven’s saves, Lada enjoyed a better start of the match and were in front 4:1 by the sixth minute

however, a string of goals by Helene Fauske helped the home side to pull back, and they took their first lead in the 18th minute, 8:7

Lada converted just one of their six penalty shots, which was one of the reasons they failed to make a comeback in Ikast

Fauske has crucial impact again

Helene Fauske contributed a lot to Herning-Ikast’s previous results, including the 31:29 victory at Lada last week where she scored eight goals.

Now the Norwegian centre back, who scored five of six Herning’s opening goals, helped her team to wake up after a slow start. Overall, she netted nine times and also set up a number of goals, so her impact was crucial as Herning-Ikast reached the EHF Finals Women.