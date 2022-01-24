Live blog: Group I teams face crunch time in Budapest
The third main round matches in Budapest on Monday night could decide several teams' fate - but Denmark are in pole position for a semi-final ticket.
- matches at 15:30, 18:00 and 20:30 CET in group I: Iceland vs Croatia, Denmark vs Netherlands, Montenegro vs France
12:40
It's been wonderful to see so many fans in the arenas this tournament and lovely when the federations make an effort to thank them for their support.
You can still get tickets for the final weekend in Budapest - don't miss out on being part of what is shaping up to be a very special weekend of fantastic handball in an incredible arena.
12:23
They are the unsung heroes of any major sporting event - the volunteers. Without them, tournaments like the Men's EHF EURO 2022 simply wouldn't be able to run. Volunteers give up their time at big championships for the buzz of being part of something extraordinary, for the relationships that are built when in the cauldron of an arena, and to pick up skills they can take to other parts of their lives.
There are around 700 volunteers at the EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary, but they're not all Hungarian. As today's piece reveals, the team includes people from as far afield as Mexico and Egypt, all relishing being part of something special.
11:40
Watching up-and-coming players step into the limelight never gets boring. And while today's top five saves includes usual suspects like Andreas Palicka, Gonzalo Perez de Vargas and Johannes Bitter, it also includes Norway's Kristian Saeveraas, who is performing on an equal level with his colleague Torbjoern Bergerud so far - in six matches, he's made 30 saves (30.6 per cent).
11:20
On Saturday night in Budapest both France and the Netherlands had to play without their head coaches on court, due to Covid-19. For the Netherlands, it seemed to be a catalyst to lift their performance as they stormed to a win over Montenegro; France, in contrast, lost to Iceland in perhaps the biggest shock of the competition so far.
After the matches EHF journalist Kevin Domas caught up with assistant coaches Erick Mathé and Edwin Kippers, and, from his hotel room, Guillaume Gille, to find out how you play a major match without your guiding hand at the tiller.
10:45
Germany have reported two more positive Covid cases in their team after last night's loss to Sweden: Patrick Wiencek and Simon Ernst. That means they won't be available for the final match tomorrow.
Iceland also announced one new positive case yesterday: Daniel Tor Ingason. The left back has played two of their five matches, with 45 minutes on court, scoring twice. He tested positive in a rapid test at noon, and the federation said yesterday it was waiting for the results of a PCR.
The Dutch have confirmed no new positive tests, which is fantastic news after several key players were isolated.
No other new cases affecting players have been reported yet today by the nations left in the tournament.
10:00
The upsets keep on coming at EHF EURO 2022. Last night in Bratislava, Norway's defeat of Spain means the two group II tickets are up for grabs by three teams.
Tonight, Denmark have the same chance Spain had to book their ticket. They need to beat the Netherlands to do so, and that job got easier when Dutch ace Kay Smits tested positive for coronavirus yesterday. Yet, as the Dutch proved on Saturday, they cannot be underestimated in any circumstances and could still pull off a shock.
Iceland vs Croatia and Montenegro vs France are also exciting matches with all teams technically in contention. Read the day preview to find out more about what is in store.