10:45

Germany have reported two more positive Covid cases in their team after last night's loss to Sweden: Patrick Wiencek and Simon Ernst. That means they won't be available for the final match tomorrow.

Iceland also announced one new positive case yesterday: Daniel Tor Ingason. The left back has played two of their five matches, with 45 minutes on court, scoring twice. He tested positive in a rapid test at noon, and the federation said yesterday it was waiting for the results of a PCR.

The Dutch have confirmed no new positive tests, which is fantastic news after several key players were isolated.

No other new cases affecting players have been reported yet today by the nations left in the tournament.

10:00

The upsets keep on coming at EHF EURO 2022. Last night in Bratislava, Norway's defeat of Spain means the two group II tickets are up for grabs by three teams.

Tonight, Denmark have the same chance Spain had to book their ticket. They need to beat the Netherlands to do so, and that job got easier when Dutch ace Kay Smits tested positive for coronavirus yesterday. Yet, as the Dutch proved on Saturday, they cannot be underestimated in any circumstances and could still pull off a shock.

Iceland vs Croatia and Montenegro vs France are also exciting matches with all teams technically in contention. Read the day preview to find out more about what is in store.