12:30

A brief round-up of today's Covid-19 news so far:

Russia's Daniil Shishkarev is testing negative and out of isolation, which is a big plus for the team ahead of tonight's match with Spain.

Кэп с нами! 🇷🇺



Поздно ночью по местному времени в Братиславу из Кошице прибыл правый крайний сборной России Даниил Шишкарёв. По результатам сданного в четверг теста он получил разрешение выйти с карантина, в который попал после второго матча на #EHFEuro2022

The Netherlands have announced their goalkeeper Bart Ravensbergen has tested positive, which is a massive blow - he has performed very well to date, and was key to their win against Portugal that took them to the main round. With second-choice goalkeeper Robin Schoenaker also in isolation, the Dutch are rushing replacement René de Knegt to Hungary. De Knegt plays for Green Park Handbal Aalsmeer and has made seven international appearances. Goalkeeper coach Gerrie Eijlers is also likely to take the court again against Montenegro.

Helaas is ook Bart Ravensbergen positief getest op het Coronavirus🙁



René de Knegt vliegt vandaag naar Boedapest 🇭🇺



Lees hier meer:



With Spain missing Joan Cañellas and Ian Tarrafeta, centre back Daniel Sarmiento is on his way to Slovakia. He's an experienced member of the Spanish team, so should slot in easily. Sweden's Max Darj, Niclas Ekberg, Björn Sätherström and Daniel Pettersson remain in quarantine.

12:12

The top five goals from last night are out, with plenty of big shots among them.

WOW We saw many unstoppable rockets last night 🚀🛸 #ehfeuro2022 Write your Top 5 🤩👇



1️⃣ Dmitry Kornev | Russia 🇷🇺

2️⃣ Milos Vujovic | Montenegro 🇲🇪

3️⃣ Mikkel Hansen | Denmark 🇩🇰

4️⃣ Eduardo Gurbindo | Spain 🇪🇸

5️⃣ Romain Lagarde | France 🇫🇷



11:45

Germany vs Norway will be our Match of the Day this evening, with a statistics deep-dive followed by a watch-along on Twitch with guests Martin Strobel, Bent Dahl and Rúnar Sigtryggsson. One club that will be watching closely is THW Kiel, whose squad features players from both squads including Germany's Rune Dahmke and Patrick Wiencek, and Norway's Sander Sagosen and Harald Reinkind. At least we know one thing: someone from the Zebras will end the match smiling.

11:20

Germany's youngest player, 21-year-old Julian Köster, is an up-and-coming star of the team. While the 200cm-tall centre back might be new to the squad, he has already made an impact and was named Grundfos Player of the Match in their final preliminary round match against Poland. Look out for him on the court against Norway this evening.

EHF journalist Björn Pazen has the story.