Live blog: More main round drama ahead on Friday
Group II take to the court again on Friday 21 January, as Spain look to extend their winning streak and grab two more points in their bid to defend their title.
- matches at 15:30, 18:00 and 20:30 CET in group II: Russia vs Spain, Poland vs Sweden, Germany vs Norway
12:36
Before lunch, a heart-warming EHF EURO story. Among the hundreds of Icelandic fans who are enthusiastically supporting their team in Budapest is artist Karl Guðmundsson, a handball fan who is the subject of an upcoming documentary. Guðmundsson, or Kalli's art, is partly inspired by handball and the sport will feature heavily in the documentary. Read more about his extraordinary story.
12:30
A brief round-up of today's Covid-19 news so far:
Russia's Daniil Shishkarev is testing negative and out of isolation, which is a big plus for the team ahead of tonight's match with Spain.
The Netherlands have announced their goalkeeper Bart Ravensbergen has tested positive, which is a massive blow - he has performed very well to date, and was key to their win against Portugal that took them to the main round. With second-choice goalkeeper Robin Schoenaker also in isolation, the Dutch are rushing replacement René de Knegt to Hungary. De Knegt plays for Green Park Handbal Aalsmeer and has made seven international appearances. Goalkeeper coach Gerrie Eijlers is also likely to take the court again against Montenegro.
With Spain missing Joan Cañellas and Ian Tarrafeta, centre back Daniel Sarmiento is on his way to Slovakia. He's an experienced member of the Spanish team, so should slot in easily. Sweden's Max Darj, Niclas Ekberg, Björn Sätherström and Daniel Pettersson remain in quarantine.
12:12
The top five goals from last night are out, with plenty of big shots among them.
11:45
Germany vs Norway will be our Match of the Day this evening, with a statistics deep-dive followed by a watch-along on Twitch with guests Martin Strobel, Bent Dahl and Rúnar Sigtryggsson. One club that will be watching closely is THW Kiel, whose squad features players from both squads including Germany's Rune Dahmke and Patrick Wiencek, and Norway's Sander Sagosen and Harald Reinkind. At least we know one thing: someone from the Zebras will end the match smiling.
11:20
Germany's youngest player, 21-year-old Julian Köster, is an up-and-coming star of the team. While the 200cm-tall centre back might be new to the squad, he has already made an impact and was named Grundfos Player of the Match in their final preliminary round match against Poland. Look out for him on the court against Norway this evening.
EHF journalist Björn Pazen has the story.
10:55
This morning's feature interview focused on Croatian Ivan Martinovic, who was originally set to make his EHF EURO debut in 2020 before disaster struck. But he's back on the court in Hungary and although Croatia's tournament has maybe not gone exactly to plan, Martinovic himself is impressing - he is the team's second top scorer after Ivan Cupic after four matches. EHF journalist Courtney Gahan caught up with the right back to find out more.
10:22
Yesterday was a good day for Montenegrin sporting success. In the morning, European time, tennis player Danka Kovinic knocked out US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Australian Open - and then in the evening, Montenegro's handball team continued their EHF EURO dream with victory against Croatia.
So we rather like that they're supporting each other virtually from opposite sides of the world.
10:00
Spain could take a huge step towards their fourth consecutive final weekend today if they beat Russia in the first match on court. They are the only team in group II with four points, after last night's win against Germany.
Poland have zero points following their 11-goal loss to Norway, but the other four teams in the group are all on two points and there's everything to play for. Here are tonight's fixtures, and the preview for the day.