Köster: A tall talent on the rise

It was a major surprise for many when Germany head coach Alfred Gislason unveiled his squad for the EHF EURO 2022 – as it included a 21-year-old second division player: Julian Köster.

But this rising talent of German handball has proved that it was worth nominating him, particularly in Germany’s 30:23 win in their last preliminary round match against Poland, when he scored six goals and was awarded Player of the Match.

“This award was the icing on the cake for me,” Köster says.

“I hope that all who had doubted my decision to bring him to the EURO now understand my decision,” Gislason said, adding: “For me, his performance is no sensation. Julian plays every day like this.”

Köster is the youngest player in the German EHF EURO 2022 squad. He made his debut in the senior team in two test matches against Portugal in November 2021, and the match against Poland was his seventh in the German jersey.



“When I arrived here, I only told myself: do not think that much, just do what you can. And so far, this tournament is running incredibly for me,” Köster says.

After finishing the first stage with three wins, Germany lost their main round opener 23:29 against Spain on Thursday – and now face Norway on Friday (20:30 CET, live on EHFTV) in Bratislava. They still have a chance to proceed to the semi-finals despite getting hit hard by Covid. Norway beat Poland 42:31 on Thursday, and have two points, like the Germans, prior to this crucial duel.

Against Spain, Köster had a brilliant start, scoring twice in the opening part of the match, but then like the whole team, was chanceless against the defending champions.

“Julian is a very complete player in attack and defence, he can score, he can defend, and despite his tallness is a very movable player in one-against-one-actions. But overall, I see his strengths in defence,” praises Gislason.

“We know what Julian is capable of – this is why he is in our squad.”

Köster’s talent was firstly discovered in a training camp for a regional youth selection, when the coach was Erik Wudtke. Wudtke nominated Köster for this regional selection, then became German youth national team coach. Köster was in the team which became silver medallists at the U19 World Championship in 2019, and was All-star Team member as best defender. Now, Wudtke is Gislason’s assistant coach.

“I owe Erik so much, he played a great role in my career,” Köster says.