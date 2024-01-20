Hungary stay alive with fantastic win against Croatia
Limiting Croatia to a single goal scored in the last five minutes of the match, Hungary stormed to their fourth win in five matches at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024. The 29:26 victory significantly improves their chances of progression to the semi-finals.
It was a really tough game, really physical, against a very good game of Croatia. In these games, heart can make a lot of difference and we put a lot of it tonight. We always believed in ourselves, we really helped each other during 60 minutes, even when they came back. We can be really proud of the game we played.
There was something wrong with our performance today, we played really slow, which is not the way we usually play. And we struggled in front of their defence. We defended well too, but they got a lot of rebounds, our goalkeeper made saves but they kept the ball. We also made a lot of technical errors. We really did not play well.