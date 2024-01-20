Hungary stay alive with fantastic win against Croatia

Hungary power on and prove mental strength

There is something about this Hungary side, with a superb mix of youth and experience, which stands out, and coach Chema Rodriguez really knows how to get the best from his side, especially in crucial moments. Moreover, Hungary proved they are tough mentally, bouncing back in style after their loss against Austria to take a crucial win against Croatia.

Three steals throughout the match and two in the dying minutes were crucial and proved how tough Hungary really are, while the wings really stood out, especially 21-year-old Bence Imre, who had his best EHF EURO outing, with seven goals.

While Hungary closed in on a semi-finals spot, Croatia’s chances are virtually zero now, after another tough loss, their second in a row in the main round. Missing Domagoj Duvnjak, Croatia faltered in crucial moments, but the level has dropped from that excellent 39:29 win against Spain to open the competition, which seems to be a lifetime ago.

Photos © Kolektiff Images