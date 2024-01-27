Live blog: Finalists prepare for one last game
After the excitement of the Men's EHF EURO 2024 semi-finals last night, Saturday is the last chance for Denmark and France to take stock before the big showdown on Sunday.
I woke up this morning and Dylan Nahi, who is my roommate, told me: did we just dream? It still has that kind of feeling, and we have not come down from it yet. But we have to, because we will not win the final tomorrow with the emotions from yesterday. We will win the final tomorrow if we manage to bounce back.
I want to win this medal because I think it would be something that we deserved throughout the tournament, that we showed that we were a great host. And we could crown a little bit ourselves, being the best of the rest next to the two superior teams of Denmark and France.
It's really important for us to finish the tournament with something in our hands instead of finishing fourth. As a reward to ourselves, as well as the idea of going back home after a win as well. There are many reasons for us to fight for the win tomorrow.