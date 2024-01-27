EURO24M

Live blog: Finalists prepare for one last game

27 January 2024, 10:00

After the excitement of the Men's EHF EURO 2024 semi-finals last night, Saturday is the last chance for Denmark and France to take stock before the big showdown on Sunday.

11:53

France have been up at the media call, processing what happened on Friday and trying to look ahead to a crucial final.

I woke up this morning and Dylan Nahi, who is my roommate, told me: did we just dream? It still has that kind of feeling, and we have not come down from it yet. But we have to, because we will not win the final tomorrow with the emotions from yesterday. We will win the final tomorrow if we manage to bounce back.
Nedim Remili
Right back, France

11:43

The EHF disciplinary commission has rejected Sweden's protest over the non-use of video review to check the last free-throw for France in minute 60 of the match. Click here for more.

11:35

The EHF EURO live show, presented by Trivago, is on court at the LANXESS arena right now - join for reaction from the players.


11:30

Andreas Wolff has shown his leadership throughout the EHF EURO - playing brilliantly and also spending hours in total signing autographs for fans and giving interviews. He thinks Germany deserve bronze tomorrow.

I want to win this medal because I think it would be something that we deserved throughout the tournament, that we showed that we were a great host. And we could crown a little bit ourselves, being the best of the rest next to the two superior teams of Denmark and France.
Andreas Wolff
Goalkeeper, Germany

11:15

About last night - Germany are proud of the fight they put up against Denmark in the semi-final.


10:30

The media calls for the four teams in the running for the medals are ongoing right now, and we'll bring you some of the best quotes as they happen. Here's Swedish coach Glenn Solberg.

It's really important for us to finish the tournament with something in our hands instead of finishing fourth. As a reward to ourselves, as well as the idea of going back home after a win as well. There are many reasons for us to fight for the win tomorrow.
Glenn Solberg
Head coach, Sweden

10:00

It's the penultimate day of the Men's EHF EURO 2024, and the day's agenda includes media calls for the four teams playing for the medals, as well as the closing press conference. We'll keep you up to date with what's going on in Cologne during the day.

And remember you have until midnight to vote for the All-star Team of the tournament!

