Voting opens for Men’s EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team

The final, official Men’s EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team will be calculated by 40 per cent of the votes received by fans; the remaining 60 per cent is decided by a panel of EHF experts. The Most Valuable Player award will also be selected by a panel of experts within the European Handball Federation.

The players have been nominated on the basis of their performances during the tournament so far – and not just based on their goal-scoring feats. Defending, blocking, the number of assists and the players’ reactions in key moments have also been taken into consideration.

They have been placed in positions based on where they have featured most during the tournament and not necessarily those positions submitted by the national federations prior to the tournament.





Men’s EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team shortlists

Goalkeeper

The goalkeeper shortlist includes four players making their EHF EURO debuts this year as well as two previous EHF EURO champions, Andreas Wolff and Andreas Palicka.

Austria – Constantin Möstl

Croatia – Dominik Kuzmanovic

Denmark – Emil Nielsen

France – Samir Bellahcene

Germany – Andreas Wolff

Sweden – Andreas Palicka