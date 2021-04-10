19:30

RESULT: GYÖR VS BUDUCNOST 24:21

AGGREGATE RESULT: 54:40

Györ finish strong to earn a win after a big fight from Buducnost. With that, the Hungarian side clinch the second DELO EHF FINAL4 berth, after Brest.

19:24

Last timeout of the match and it's clear that Györ will proceed to the semi-finals, as they lead 23:20 in the game and 53:39 on aggregate.

But Buducnost are nevertheless fighting to the end and showing huge motivation still.

19:15

As the match enters the final 10 minutes, Györ have pulled in front to a two-goal lead, 20:18. At this point, the defending champions appear to be on their way to their fifth straight EHF FINAL4...

19:08

15 minutes from the final buzzer, the match is level at 17:17 as Jovanka Radicevic nets her fifth goal for Buducnost. Radicevic is the top scorer of the fiery clash so far.

Below, enjoy a great goal from another right wing: Györ's Dorottya Faluvégi.

18:52

The second half begins in Györ, which means we will know our second semi-finalists in just 30 minutes!

Who will join Brest on the final weekend in Budapest?

18:38

HALF-TIME UPDATE: GYÖR VS BUDUCNOST 10:11

A tight first half ends with a narrow lead for the visiting side. Buducnost have 30 minutes to turn their one-goal lead into an advantage of 12 in order to clinch the semi-final ticket.

The Montenegrin side certainly appear determined as they face the extremely difficult task at hand. Can they possibly pull off such a big win from here?

18:31

Györ coach Gabor Danyi calls a timeout in the 25th minute as his side sit one goal behind at 8:9, advising simple play and "more concentration against the goalkeeper".

In Buducnost's goal, Barbara Arenhart is indeed having a strong match, having made five saves at 38 per cent with five minutes to go in the half.

18:27

22 minutes gone and the score remains level, 8:8.

Buducnost are certainly bringing more of a challenge to Györ today — but the 11-goal deficit from the first leg hovers as even a good game that ends on equal terms will be far from enough for the Montenegrin side.

18:13

It's all level at 4:4 as the clock hits the 13-minute mark in the last quarter-final of the day.

It's a vastly different story from the first leg in Montenegro, where Buducnost fell behind immediately and could not fight back.

18:01

THROW-OFF IN HUNGARY

It's your last chance to catch some DELO EHF Champions League action on Saturday, as the last quarter-final of the day begins.

Watch live on EHFTV.com and keep up with all the match statistics on the live ticker.