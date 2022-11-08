Three teams, two tickets: Group D gets thrilling finish

Poland vs Montenegro

Wednesday 9 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Montenegro are already qualified for the main round after their two victories against Spain and Germany

if Poland get at least a point, they are qualified two – though under circumstances they might even qualify following a defeat

Montenegro won eight of nine official matches against Poland, but lost the last encounter – in the main round of the 2021 World Championship: 33:28

if the hosts win, it is their 25th victory at EHF EURO final tournaments; Milena Rajcevic’s first goal will be her 125th at EHF EURO tournaments

Poland sensationally turned a 16:20 deficit against Spain into a 22:21 victory on Monday to take their first EHF EURO victory since 2014, and 13 matches

Polish centre back Kinga Achruk played for Montenegrin top club Buducnost Podgorica before – and won the EHF Champions League with them

with 14 goals, Montenegrin left back Djurdjina Jaukovic is third best scorer of the EHF EURO so far; Monika Kobylinska has scored eight goals for Poland

Poland coach Arne Senstad: “We are happy to be in this situation that we still can fight for the main round. Yesterday’s match was a challenge for us. My players are not used to have such intense matches every two days. This is the best motivation you can get, playing in such circumstances. This is, everybody – including me – was dreaming of.”

Montenegro centre back Matea Pletikosic: “We have a great support from our fans, and in Podgorica we have the best atmosphere of all four EHF EURO venues by now. We are very happy with those two wins and the fact that we are already in the main round.”