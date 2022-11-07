Croatia and Switzerland duel for main round spot

GROUP A

Croatia vs Switzerland

Tuesday 8 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Croatia are strong favourites to grab the ticket to the main round, as even a defeat against Switzerland might see them go through

EHF EURO debutants Switzerland are still waiting for their first points – but they can still make the main round with a big win over Croatia

Croatia team captain Katarina Jezic heads into her 20th EHF EURO game; she first played at the tournament in 2012

Swiss right wing Mia Emmenegger, 17, is her team’s top scorer after two matches with 10 goals; Valentina Blazevic leads for Croatia with 12 goals

Croatia won all four previous matches they played against Switzerland, most recently in an EHF EURO 2018 Qualifier in May 2018, when they won 33:16

Swiss coach Martin Albertsen pointed out their advantage is playing fast: Mia Emmenegger and Kerstin Kunding have top running distances, while Dimitra Hess sprinted at 28.15 km/h, the third-fastest figure so far

Switzerland coach Martin Albertsen: “We have to be careful with their defence and goalkeeper, we saw Tea Pijevic was amazing against Hungary. Our advantage is we can run and make them run with us.”

Croatia left back Tena Petika: “We have to play concentrated and on a high level, just like against Hungary. Crucial is to have a strong defence to help our goalkeepers and then the attack score what they need to score.”