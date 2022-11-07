Pots for the EHF European Cup Men Round 3 released
The defending champions Nærbø IL will be drawn from Pot 1 in the EHF European Cup 2022/23 Round 3 draw, which will take place on Tuesday 8 November at 11 CET in Vienna.
The draw will be streamed both on the Home of Handball Facebook page and the You Tube channel.
The European Handball Federation has released the pots distribution of all 32 teams which made it from the previous round over the last two weeks.
Thanks to Nærbø, ØIF Arendal and Runar Sandefjord Elite Norway will have three clubs at this stage of the competition which is the most alongside the Czech republic (HC Dukla Praha, HCB Karvina, Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje) and Serbia (HC Dinamo Pancevo, RK Partizan, Vojvodina) with also three sides.
Four more countries (Austria, Croatia, Greece and Slovenia) still have two clubs each in the competition, but there will be no country protection, hence teams from the same country can face each other in round 3.
The first leg is planned for 3/4 December and the list of the Last 16 participants will be finalised by the end of the second leg matches schedule on 10 December.
POT 1 (16 Teams)
AUT Förthof UHK Krems
AUT HC Fivers WAT Margareten
CRO MRK Sesvete
CYP Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta
CZE HC Dukla Praha
CZE HCB Karvina
EST Pölva Serviti
GRE Olympiacos SFP
ISR AS SGS Ramhat Hashron
ITA Sidea Group Junior Fasano
NOR Nærbø IL
NOR ØIF Arendal
SLO RK Gorenje Velenje
SVK MSK Povazska Bystrica
SWE Alingsås HK
TUR Besiktas Yurtbay Seramik
POT 2 (16 Teams)
BEL HC Vise BM
BIH RK Gracanica
CRO HRK Gorica
CZE Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje
FIN BK-46
GRE AEK Athens HC
ISL IBV Vestmannaeyjar
KOS KH Besa Famgas
LUX HB Red Boys Differdange
NED KEMBIT-LIONS
NOR Runar Sandefjord Elite
SLO RD Riko Ribnica
SRB HC Dinamo Pancevo
SRB RK Partizan
SRB Vojvodina
SUI Wacker Thun