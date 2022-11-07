Pots for the EHF European Cup Men Round 3 released

The defending champions Nærbø IL will be drawn from Pot 1 in the EHF European Cup 2022/23 Round 3 draw, which will take place on Tuesday 8 November at 11 CET in Vienna.

The draw will be streamed both on the Home of Handball Facebook page and the You Tube channel.

The European Handball Federation has released the pots distribution of all 32 teams which made it from the previous round over the last two weeks.

Thanks to Nærbø, ØIF Arendal and Runar Sandefjord Elite Norway will have three clubs at this stage of the competition which is the most alongside the Czech republic (HC Dukla Praha, HCB Karvina, Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje) and Serbia (HC Dinamo Pancevo, RK Partizan, Vojvodina) with also three sides.

Four more countries (Austria, Croatia, Greece and Slovenia) still have two clubs each in the competition, but there will be no country protection, hence teams from the same country can face each other in round 3.

The first leg is planned for 3/4 December and the list of the Last 16 participants will be finalised by the end of the second leg matches schedule on 10 December.