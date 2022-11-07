Derby clashes with last main round ticket on the line

With Sweden and Denmark sure of their places in the main round, all eyes will be on the co-hosts Slovenia and their match against Serbia, as the two battle for the last ticket to the next stage. The Scandinavian derby will end the round.

GROUP B

Slovenia vs Serbia

Tuesday 8 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Slovenia have two points while Serbia have zero, but either team can still go through. If Slovenia take at least a point, they will proceed to the main round. Should they lose, the situation depends on the Denmark versus Sweden match

Slovenia started their home EURO campaign strong, beating EHF EURO 2020 semi-finalists Denmark, before they were defeated clearly by Sweden in round 2

Serbia have had two decisive losses — 21:27 against Sweden in their opener and 21:34 versus Denmark in round 2

Slovenia captain Ana Gros became her country’s all-time top scorer at the Women’s EHF EURO in round 2, after levelling Tatjana Oder in round 1 (73 goals). Her career tally in the competition now stands at 78

Serbia have won all four encounters after the first duel between the sides in 2013 — the only one that saw a victory for Slovenia

husband and wife will face each other, as Slovenia wing Tamara Mavsar is married to Serbia coach Uros Bregar – who also coached Slovenia from 2015 to 2021

Slovenia back Tjasa Stanko: “We all know how special these Balkan derbies are, I would say. It will be a lot of emotions, a lot. We need to recharge the batteries and prepare good. I’m positive. I’m looking forward and I know that team will be ready.”

Serbia coach Uros Bregar: “I worked with these players a lot of years — all of them, 90 per cent of them. I’m really happy for them. But still, we will do everything for us to win. They are a little stronger than at the last World Championship.”