Derby clashes with last main round ticket on the line
The last Women’s EHF EURO 2022 action in Celje has arrived, with group B set to wrap up with the round 3 matches on Tuesday evening — and it will be a night of regional derbies.
With Sweden and Denmark sure of their places in the main round, all eyes will be on the co-hosts Slovenia and their match against Serbia, as the two battle for the last ticket to the next stage. The Scandinavian derby will end the round.
GROUP B
Slovenia vs Serbia
Tuesday 8 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Slovenia have two points while Serbia have zero, but either team can still go through. If Slovenia take at least a point, they will proceed to the main round. Should they lose, the situation depends on the Denmark versus Sweden match
- Slovenia started their home EURO campaign strong, beating EHF EURO 2020 semi-finalists Denmark, before they were defeated clearly by Sweden in round 2
- Serbia have had two decisive losses — 21:27 against Sweden in their opener and 21:34 versus Denmark in round 2
- Slovenia captain Ana Gros became her country’s all-time top scorer at the Women’s EHF EURO in round 2, after levelling Tatjana Oder in round 1 (73 goals). Her career tally in the competition now stands at 78
- Serbia have won all four encounters after the first duel between the sides in 2013 — the only one that saw a victory for Slovenia
- husband and wife will face each other, as Slovenia wing Tamara Mavsar is married to Serbia coach Uros Bregar – who also coached Slovenia from 2015 to 2021
Slovenia back Tjasa Stanko: “We all know how special these Balkan derbies are, I would say. It will be a lot of emotions, a lot. We need to recharge the batteries and prepare good. I’m positive. I’m looking forward and I know that team will be ready.”
Serbia coach Uros Bregar: “I worked with these players a lot of years — all of them, 90 per cent of them. I’m really happy for them. But still, we will do everything for us to win. They are a little stronger than at the last World Championship.”
Denmark vs Sweden
Tuesday 8 November, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- Denmark earned their first points in round 2, as they defeated Serbia clear enough to be sure of a main round berth, following an opening loss to Slovenia
- Sweden recorded a commanding win over Serbia (27:21) in round 1, then backed that up with an even clearer victory against Slovenia (33:22) in round 2
- Sweden wing Nathalie Hagman is the top scorer of the competition after the first day of round 2 games, with 18 goals
- the history between neighbours Denmark and Sweden is long, with 18 mutual matches up to now, stretching back to 1977. The very first result between the sides was 11:4 for Denmark
- overall, Denmark have the upper hand in the historical record against Sweden, with 12 wins to Sweden’s six. Most have been group matches, but Sweden took a special win in the 2017 IHF World Championship quarter-final, which took them to their best ever ranking in the global competition, fourth place
Denmark back Mie Højlund: “It will be a tough game. Sweden have played so well this tournament and we know that they’re coming with so much fight and intensity in their games. We know that we have to be 110% ready to to win this game.”
Sweden coach Tomas Axner: “It’s going to be a derby and we also always have close games against them, but if we continue to play defence like this and and have a good goalkeeper and score easy goals, we have a good chance against Denmark.”