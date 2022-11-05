Croatia face Hungary in crucial group A duel
The second playing day of Women’s EHF EURO 2022 group A in Ljubljana starts with an interesting clash between Croatia and Hungary, as the 2020 bronze medallists are after their first points, which could be crucial in regard to the main round. Norway want to add another win when they meet tournament debutants in the later match on Sunday.
GROUP A
Croatia vs Hungary
Sunday 6 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV.com
- Hungary celebrated a late win over Switzerland, while Croatia lost their opener against Norway by nine goals
- Croatia’s journey to bronze in 2020 started with a group win against Hungary (24:22); Camila Micijevic was the top scorer in that match but is missing this time
- Hungary have beaten Croatia once in four previous EHF EURO meetings – 24:18 in the 2018 tournament in France
- Hungary’s Katrin Klujber is the best scorer of the competition after the group A and B matches on Friday, with nine goals
- Croatia have scored the fewest goals of the four teams in group A so far: 21
- Csenge Kuczora fired the fastest shot of the first round in groups A and B: 112 km/h
Hungary head coach Vlagyimir Golovin: “We have to improve our play around the line because Croatia have really good line players, just like the Swiss had. We will do our best to repeat those good minutes from this match (against Switzerland).”
Croatia head coach Nenad Sostaric: “Hungary have a mixture of experience and youth. Their young players have won junior championships and they are playing under coach Vlagyimir Golovin for a long time. We must play like a team and think like a team; one player doesn't decide a match.”
We must play like a team and think like a team; one player doesn't decide a match.
Switzerland vs Norway
Sunday 6 November, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV.com
- Norway head into their 108th EHF EURO match on a winning streak that started back in 2018; Switzerland are only playing their second match at a final tournament
- Switzerland lost their opener but remained at least level with Hungary for the first 50 minutes
- Katrine Lunde will further extend her all-time Norwegian record for the most EHF EURO matches; the goalkeeper is currently at 53
- the two teams played against each other in the EHF EURO 2018 Qualifiers, with Norway easily winning at home and away; Norway also clearly won their Golden League game last September: 39:22
- Tabea Schmid is Switzerland's current top scorer with six goals; she also scored her team's first ever goal at the European Championship
- Switzerland have the most efficient attack in group A after the first round 1 with 73.7%; Norway follow with 68.1%
Switzerland head coach Martin Albertsen: “Norway are one of the best teams in the world and we have to manage to play at a high level throughout all 60 minutes. We had 15 technical mistakes against Hungary and if we repeat that against Norway, we will not have a chance to make a good game.”
Norway head coach Thorir Hergeirsson: “We played against Switzerland one month ago, so we know them. They have developed very well in recent years, especially in the last year. They are playing against strong teams gaining much important experience. We will take them seriously.”