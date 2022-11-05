Croatia face Hungary in crucial group A duel

GROUP A

Croatia vs Hungary

Sunday 6 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV.com

Hungary celebrated a late win over Switzerland, while Croatia lost their opener against Norway by nine goals

Croatia’s journey to bronze in 2020 started with a group win against Hungary (24:22); Camila Micijevic was the top scorer in that match but is missing this time

Hungary have beaten Croatia once in four previous EHF EURO meetings – 24:18 in the 2018 tournament in France

Hungary’s Katrin Klujber is the best scorer of the competition after the group A and B matches on Friday, with nine goals

Croatia have scored the fewest goals of the four teams in group A so far: 21

Csenge Kuczora fired the fastest shot of the first round in groups A and B: 112 km/h

Hungary head coach Vlagyimir Golovin: “We have to improve our play around the line because Croatia have really good line players, just like the Swiss had. We will do our best to repeat those good minutes from this match (against Switzerland).”

Croatia head coach Nenad Sostaric: “Hungary have a mixture of experience and youth. Their young players have won junior championships and they are playing under coach Vlagyimir Golovin for a long time. We must play like a team and think like a team; one player doesn't decide a match.”