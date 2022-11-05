Madjovska’s long wait pays dividends at EHF EURO 2022

When Simona Madjovska answered the call that came from a North Macedonian number, she could not believe what she was hearing.

“I cannot say it was a dream because I was not even dreaming about it at that point. It was just an outpour of emotion, something that made me very, very happy and really, really proud,” says Madjovska now, on the eve of her debut at the EHF EURO for North Macedonia’s women’s national handball team.

At the other end of the line, the President of the North Macedonian Handball Federation just informed Madjovska that she was called up for the first time for the national side, something that the left back just gave up after being omitted for so many times.

Since that moment, Madjovska became a mainstay for North Macedonia, featuring in 15 matches, becoming an integrant part of the co-hosts of the EHF EURO 2022, who are playing at the final tournament for the first time in 10 years – and 14 years after they hosted the tournament.

“We are all nervous about the start of the tournament, but it is very difficult to explain in words the feeling that is in the team. It is not pressure, there are not difficult feelings, we are just eager to take the court, play the games and enjoy ourselves,” says the 29-year-old left back, who played under her maiden name Stojkovska until she got married last June.

“Hopefully, we will make everyone proud, including our excellent fans, because what they are doing is just immense, contributing to a superb atmosphere in the stands.”