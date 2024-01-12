Croatia hand Spain biggest-ever EHF EURO defeat

The Croatian dream becomes a reality

In the days leading up to the start of the Men's EHF EURO 2024, everyone in Croatia was talking about the first game against Spain and its importance. However, the new Croatian generation took the pressure with ease, strongly believing in what they have been building in the last couple of months and their team spirit.

From the first minute, on the impetus of their fans who were carrying them through thick and thin, it seemed like Croatia were determined to get their revenge for the EHF EURO 2020 final defeat when Spain came in the way of the only gold missing. Players like Ivan Martinovic, Veron Nacinovic, Tin Lucin and Zvonimir Srna became the leaders on the court proving Croatia has a bright future.

Meanwhile, Spanish coach Jordi Ribera will have a sleepless night as there are still many unanswered questions about the Spanish play, especially their defence.