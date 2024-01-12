Croatia hand Spain biggest-ever EHF EURO defeat
Croatia made a dream start to the Men's EHF EURO 2024 beating their long-term rivals Spain by 10 goals (39:29) in front of 13,293 spectators and in a way got their revenge for the EHF EURO 2020 final defeat.
We didn't hope we would win so convincingly. We knew we could win but not like this. We were fighting from the first minute until the last and I am so proud of my teammates. The fans were even better and gave us new energy to celebrate every goal, every save and every foul.
Defence is the work of the whole team, and we failed today. And we failed our goalkeeper. We have one of the best goalkeepers in the world but if we don't perform good, they also can't be good. No one in the team was up for this match today.